3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Bills at Rams, Week 14

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Sunday as the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Bills at Rams Betting Picks

I don't have a ton of value on the Rams to win this game. But I am above market, and I agree with what my model is saying.

The reason it wants to buy into the Rams is simple: they are snatching souls on early downs through the air. They're averaging 0.41 Passing Net Expected Points (NEP, numberFire's EPA metric) per drop back on early downs since Puka Nacua's return. The league average there is 0.11, and the Baltimore Ravens lead the league for the full season at 0.33. Matthew Stafford is a man on fire.

Their late-down success rate has been closer to average, which is part of why the Rams still have a couple of losses in this stretch. But I see enough here to still believe the Rams can pull off the upset.

Make no mistake: this is a high number for a wide receiver.

I just think Nacua's good enough for it to be a value.

Nacua has played five full games this year. In those, he has 32.7% of the Rams' overall targets, including 40.6% of the looks more than 15 yards downfield. That's one of the best workloads in the league.

As a result, he has gone over this mark in four of those five games, and he has hit 98-plus in all four of the overs. That could make him a candidate for an alt market, but this baseline number is one he has the potential to hit quickly.

Given Nacua's the reason I like the Rams overall, this prop is a good pairing with their moneyline if you're looking for a same game parlay.

Last week, we finally saw the pendulum swing a bit toward Blake Corum and away from Kyren Williams in the Rams' backfield. I want to find a route to betting on that continuing, and to me, this is the most attractive.

In that game, Corum played 32.7% of the snaps, per Next Gen Stats. That was his first time topping 20%, and it may have partially been due to the two fumbles Williams had the week before. Overall, Williams has fumbled five times this year, four of which have come in the past five games.

Corum has been effective in his limited chances. He has a 51.4% Rushing Success Rate, per numberFire's metrics, up from Williams' mark of 49.1%. That's partly because he has been fresher, but it's reassuring that the offense hasn't missed a beat when he has been out there. If Sean McVay and company want to ease up Williams' usage a bit, they can do so without throttling the ground game.

I do think you could consider unders on Williams, too, if you want a different route to exploiting last week's data. I just like the payoff here, offsetting some of the risk that the Rams could just go straight back to playing Williams nearly every snap.

