3 Best NBA Playoffs Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 4/29/25

The NBA postseason is here, and it offers us a wide variety of betting options, from point spreads and totals to player props.

There's a lot to choose from, but various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have a chance to send the Milwaukee Bucks packing on their home floor on Tuesday, and I believe Pascal Siakam bounces back in Game 5 following a quiet performance in Game 4. After contributing 24-plus points in each of the first three games of this series, Siakam tallied only 12 points in Game 4, attempting only 10 shots in 29 minutes.

Through the first four games of the series between Milwaukee and Indiana, the Bucks are producing the second-worst effective field goal percentage allowed (59.6%) and second-worst three-point percentage allowed (40.0%) among teams in the postseason. Additionally, Siakam should benefit from the fact that this series is being played at the second-fastest pace of the first-round matchups.

Pascal Siakam - Points Milwaukee Bucks Apr 29 10:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With the Bucks not doing much to contain the outside shooting of the Pacers, it's worth noting that Siakam knocked down two-plus threes and attempted four-plus threes in each of the first three games before going 0-for-2 from downtown in Game 4. Across the eight meetings between Milwaukee and Indiana (regular season and postseason), Siakam has achieved 24-plus points in six of them, and he should be a little more aggressive on Tuesday as the Pacers can earn some rest with a victory.

Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks

The New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons have met eight times (regular season and postseason), and there has been 221-plus points scored in six of those contests. Outside of two games in this first-round series where the Knicks uncharacteristically put up a sub-50% effective field goal percentage, there has been two games in these playoffs where Detroit and New York have combined for 234-plus total points.

During the regular season, the Knicks were ninth in effective field goal percentage (55.6%) and eighth in three-point percentage (36.9%), so I'm expecting them to be a bit more efficient from the field in front of the home crowd at Madison Square Garden. Instead of trying to pick a side in Tuesday's pivotal Game 5 showdown, we'll back the over, especially with this series surprisingly being played at the third-fastest pace among first-round matchups.

Total Points Detroit Pistons Apr 29 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While the Pistons are registering the sixth-worst effective field goal percentage (51.8%) of the teams in the postseason, that's still slightly higher than the Knicks (51.4%). Even though there is more confidence in New York racking up points at home, Cade Cunningham and Detroit's lineup has enough firepower to help eclipse the total in this bout.

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets

If it weren't for Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets would have already been planning their summer vacations following a quick exit in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers. But with Jokic proving why he's a three-time MVP in this series, the Nuggets are tied 2-2 in the series as they head home for Game 5.

In an exciting Game 4 clash where Aaron Gordon caught and dunked a missed shot from Jokic to secure a win in the final seconds of the contest, Jokic tallied 36 points, 21 rebounds, and 8 assists. After totaling 21 points-plus-rebounds in Game 1 and Game 2, Jokic has now logged 26-plus points and rebounds in back-to-back outings, prompting me to lean toward the over in a crucial Game 5.

Nikola Jokic - Reb + Ast LA Clippers Apr 30 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across the first four games of this back-and-forth series, Jokic has averaged 22.0 rebound chances per game and 19.5 potential assists, which has resulted in him generating 13.5 rebounds per game and 10.8 assists per game. Considering that the Clippers are allowing the third-most offensive rebounds per game (12.5) and sixth-most assists per game (23.8) among teams in the postseason, there's no reason to believe Jokic won't have another productive outing in those categories on Tuesday.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

FanDuel now offers more live SGP markets than ever before, including rebounds and assists, as well as over/unders for points, threes, and more! Check out all the options at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.