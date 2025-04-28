3 Best NBA Playoffs Bets and Player Props for Monday 4/28/25

The NBA postseason is here, and it offers us a wide variety of betting options, from point spreads and totals to player props.

There's a lot to choose from, but various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Cavaliers at Heat

The Cleveland Cavaliers are favored to conduct a clean sweep against the Miami Heat, but I like Miami's chances to at least make tonight's Game 4 interesting.

Spread Betting Miami Heat Apr 28 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Erik Spoelstra's teams never go down without a fight. Tyler Herro was not the player he needed to be in Game 3, but his postgame comments were that of a player who doesn't feel like giving up yet. Herro noted that -- as a 10 seed heading into the Play-In -- the Heat have had chances to let go of the rope but still want the opportunity to compete.

There's a chance Miami could catch Cleveland off guard after they rolled their way to a whopping 37-point victory on Saturday. On top of that, the Cavs are due for shooting regression after going 55 for 128 (42.9%) from downtown this series. Cleveland's outside attack is bound to come back down to earth at some point, whereas the combined efforts of Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Andrew Wiggins likely won't shoot under 40.0% from the field again like they did on Saturday.

In what might be their final game of the season, let's look for the Heat to leave it all out there tonight.

Here's a fun one. Davion Mitchell is averaging 17.7 potential assists these playoffs (third-most) -- more than Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, James Harden, the list goes on.

But while every other player who is generating at least 14.0 potential assists is averaging 8.8 real assists or more, Mitchell is averaging just 6.7 dimes per game.

In Game 3, Mitchell converted just 5 of his 15 potential assists to the stat sheet due to a poor shooting showing from Miami. He could have better luck this time out, and his 17.3 points per game on 68.8% shooting has earned him a minimum of 34 minutes in each game this series.

Davion Mitchell - Assists Cleveland Cavaliers Apr 28 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Mitchell has earned over 6.5 assists in 12 of his last 22 games where he played at least 30 minutes. If we account for only top-10 pace teams -- including Cleveland -- in that split, Mitchell is averaging 7.1 dimes and exceeded 6.5 assists in 7 out of 11 games, missing by the hook twice.

Davion Mitchell - Alt Pts + Ast Davion Mitchell Over 20.5 Apr 28 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

You can also get Mitchell Over 20.5 Pts + Ast -- a mark he has cleared in eight straight 30-plus minute games -- at +168 odds.

Rockets at Warriors

The Houston Rockets will look to get even with the Golden State Warriors tonight, but they'll need Jalen Green to show up.

Green combined for 16 points on harsh 7 for 26 shooting (26.9%) across Houston's two losses but sandwiched in a triumphant 38-point performance in Game 2.

In the regular season, Green averaged 25.6 combined points and rebounds (PR). He cleared 23.5 PR in 67.6% of games (50 out of 74) where he played at least 25 minutes -- up from the 51.5% implied probability on these -106 odds.

Jalen Green - Pts + Reb Houston Rockets Apr 29 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Green is averaging a strong 10.3 rebound chances per game in this series, so I like the idea of tacking on his rebound prop (4.5) to his points. As for his scoring, he's not only due for shooting regression but also averages a mighty 28.1 points in games that follow a single-digit outing (minimum 25 minutes).

You can also get Green To Score 25+ Points at +350 odds. He scored 25+ in 44.6% of regular-season games (minimum 25 minutes) -- as well as Game 2 -- but +350 odds imply only a 22.2% probability. He could answer Draymond's call tonight.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any NBA Playoff game happening April 28th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.