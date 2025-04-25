3 Best NBA Playoffs Bets and Player Props for Friday 4/25/25

The NBA postseason is here, and it offers us a wide variety of betting options, from point spreads and totals to player props.

NBA Betting Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Celtics at Magic

There's some uncertainty heading into tonight's Boston Celtics-Orlando Magic game. Jayson Tatum (doubtful) is a good bet to sit, and Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday are listed as questionable on the injury report, too.

Even if it ends up being just Tatum out, I like Kristaps Porzingis' chances to shoot north of 29.5 combined points and rebounds (PR).

Porzingis nets a strong 35.7 PR per 36 minutes when Tatum is off the floor. He's notched over 29.5 PR in four out of six Tatum-less games, including Wednesday's Game 2. Take Brown off the floor in addition to Tatum, and KP averages 37.3 PR per 36 minutes.

Assuming Tatum sits, KP figures to earn a gaudy usage rate tonight regardless of how the injury report ends up shaking out. On top of that, he's a strong candidate to see positive shooting regression after going 6 for 22 from the field (27.3%) and 0 for 7 from distance through the first two games of this series.

Lakers at Timberwolves

Game 2 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers totaled only 179 points after each team shot 20.0% from three-point land, going a combined 11 for 54 from downtown.

While we shouldn't expect monstrous totals in a series that takes on a slow pace, this 208-point over/under seems like an overreaction to Tuesday's results.

Both sides are due for positive shooting regression. Minnesota and LA ranked 8th and 10th, respectively, in effective field goal percentage this season. The Wolves also churned out the fourth-highest three-point percentage and ranked fifth in makes while the Lakers gave up the 13th-most attempts. We should expect these sides to shoot well above 20.0% from behind the arc tonight.

Moreover, Game 1 amounted to 212 points despite the Lakers' offense being in disarray and contributing only 95 to the total. LA cleaned up the ball-movement issues on Tuesday as Luka Doncic (9) and LeBron James (7) were both back to logging assists despite the team's poor shooting from outside.

MasseyRatings projects Game 3 to total 218 points.

Donte DiVincenzo picked up an uncharacteristic three fouls within minutes of seeing the court on Tuesday. Foul trouble kept him iced out of the game from there, but I love his outlook for tonight.

On the season, DiVincenzo has made at least three threes in 58.1% of games. If we include only games where he played more than 20 minutes, he's buried three-plus triples at a 64.8% rate. And if we narrow that split down to only home games, he's drained a trio of threes at a powerful 67.8% clip.

Whichever way you spin it, there is value to be had in these +132 odds, which imply only a 43.1% probability.

Role players usually get a bump in home playoff games, but for DiVincenzo, that's been the case all season. He averaged 3.1 made threes on a 42.8% 3P% at Target Center -- up from 2.6 made threes via a 36.8% 3P% on the road.

I'd consider backing DiVincenzo 4+ Made Threes (+310) and 5+ Made Threes (+750), too. Those odds imply a 24.4% and 11.8% probability, respectively, but he's hit those lines at a 35.7% and 17.8% rate at home.

