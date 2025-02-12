3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 2/12/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Trail Blazers at Nuggets

Jamal Murray has soared past 29.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) in 10 of his last 15 games. Can he keep up the strong trend in his final game before the All-Star break?

With the Portland Trail Blazers in town, that appears to be an achievable feat.

The Blazers come in with a 24th-ranked defense. Murray has been rock-solid against lesser competition. Not counting a game he left early due to injury, Murray has played 14 games against teams that rank in the bottom 10 on defense. In this split, he's averaging 32.2 PRA and has cleared 29.5 PRA at a powerful 78.6% clip (11 out of 14 contests).

To add, Portland gives up the 9th-most points and 12th-most rebounds per minute to opposing guards. They also lead the league in points per possession allowed to the ball handler in a pick and roll. That's great news for Murray, who shoots the 16th-most field goal attempts in the NBA in this split.

Our NBA projections expect a strong night for Murray. They have him down to record 22.1 points, 7.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds -- good for 33.5 PRA.

Suns at Rockets

Amen Thompson is one of the biggest breakout players of the 2024-25 NBA season. In his most recent game, he tallied 8 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block and held the best plus/minus among starters, yet that was considered an off night for him.

I think we can rely on Thompson to put up big numbers in tonight's matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

As a starter, Thompson is averaging 26.7 combined points and rebounds (PR) and has cleared 26.5 PR at a 56.5% rate. That alone implies the market has handed us an efficient line at 26.5 PR.

However, a closer look into Thompson's game log shows us that he is primed to shine in this matchup against Phoenix, a team that averages only 98.62 possessions per game (10th-fewest).

Thompson has started seven games against teams that average between 97.5 and 99.0 possessions per game. Here's a look at his PR output in this sample: 19, 30, 30, 31, 36, 39, and 42 PR.

A slow-paced game should help keep Thompson -- who shoots 65.6% of his field goal attempts when the shot clock is below 15 seconds -- involved on the scoring end. Plus, the Suns are coughing up the fourth-most (tied) rebounds per minute to forwards.

Grizzlies at Clippers

James Harden mustered 42 PRA in a soft matchup against the Utah Jazz his last time out. The market may have made an overcorrection on his PRA line as a result.

On the season, Harden is averaging 35.6 PRA per game. He's recorded under 38.5 PRA in 73.5% of his games (36 out of 49 contests) -- way up from the 51.9% implied probability on these -108 odds.

Tonight's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies won't do him any favors. The Grizzlies rank seventh in defensive rating and play at the fastest pace in the league. Harden has struggled in both of these environments.

He's gone under 38.5 PRA in 73.7% of games (14 out of 19) against clubs that rank in the top 11 in pace.

Harden has played 10 games against groups that fare in the top eight on defense. He averaged just 32.8 PRA in this split. And while he came close with 38 PRA on two occasions, he still fell below 38.5 PRA in all 10 of those contests.

We know Harden can rack up free throws and assists with ease, but I am fading him when his line is set this high. Our projections forecast him to log 34.7 PRA in this one.

