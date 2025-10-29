3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 10/29/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Kings at Bulls

Zach LaVine will return to the United Center for the first time since spending eight seasons with the Chicago Bulls. Can he make a splash in his homecoming?

Zach LaVine - Points

LaVine's posted 30, 31, 32, and 23 points through four games. It's not thanks to above-average shooting, as he sports his typical 53.0% FG% and he's down to a 35.7% 3P% after shooting threes at a 44.6% clip last season. Volume -- he's averaging 22.0 FGA and 9.3 3PA on 37.8 minutes per game -- is what has LaVine up to 29.0 points per game, and we can trust that to stick in this matchup against the Bulls.

The Bulls are operating at the league's seventh-fastest pace after ranking second in pace last season. LaVine's yet to face a high-tempo team this season, but we saw him thrive in that split last year, even posting 27, 37, and 43 points in his final three matches against top-10 pace clubs.

With the Bulls coughing up a league-high 1.96 FGA per minute, an aggressive LaVine can clear what appears to be a low-ish bar for him.

Hawks at Nets

Trae Young has gone a dreadful 5 for 26 (19.2%) from behind the arc through four games, but those very shooting struggles have opened up a value spot for him tonight.

Trae Young

Young finished last season with a 34.0% 3P% -- the worst since his rookie year. Even still, he averaged 2.9 made threes per game and hit at least three triples in 53.9% of games -- up from the 48.5% implied probability on these +106 odds.

A date with the Brooklyn Nets means a perfect opportunity for Young to find his rhythm.

The Nets not only have the worst defensive rating in the league, but they've also allowed opponents to go a combined 63 for 137 (46.0%) from downtown. Starting guards such as LaMelo Ball (4 for 8), Donovan Mitchell (6 for 10), and Devin Vassell (4 for 8) have killed the Nets from long range. Young's also gone for 2, 3, 3, 3, and 8 made threes across his last five meetings with the Nets.

Considering Young is capable of going haywire, the alternate markets could be worth checking out, too.

Nuggets at Pelicans

Aaron Gordon erupted for 50 points in the season opener and followed it up with a 17-point outing versus the Phoenix Suns. He was held to just nine points his last time out, though, and I think we can take advantage of the buy-low opportunity.

Aaron Gordon - Points

Gordon was a different player coming out of last year's All-Star break. He averaged 18.9 points in the second half and cleared 16.5 points in 12 of 19 games in the split.

He's averaging 14.0 FGA this season and has attempted at least 10 shots in all three games. It checks out considering Michael Porter Jr. and his 13.6 FGA are no longer around, and Gordon's uptick in shooting efficiency has resulted in a volume increase. Plus, Cameron Johnson is questionable tonight while dealing with shoulder inflammation, which could explain why he's been more muted on the offensive end.

The New Orleans Pelicans are a nice matchup, as they're a poor rebounding team that's given up the seventh-most second-chance points per game. Gordon is currently eighth in the league in second-chance points per game. He could also get going from downtown against a Pels group that's coughing up a league-high in three-point attempts per game. And though the spread (13.0) is large, Zion Williamson has a chance to play and would help New Orleans' chances of staying competitive.

