3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 3/11/25

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Bucks at Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers -- budding Eastern Conference rivals -- will meet up tonight on TNT. A close spread (2.0) in favor of Milwaukee and a high over/under (233.5) creates an ideal environment for player props.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has never taken a liking to Indiana and has historically lit them up in the regular season. Here's a look at Giannis' combined points and rebounds (PR) output against the Pacers since last season: 37, 42, 47, 47, 48, 66, and 78 PR.

With that, we can look for him to soar over 44.5 PR tonight.

The Pacers are an overall friendly matchup, ranking 7th in pace and 17th on defense. Giannis has played at least 20 minutes in nine games against clubs that rank in the top 12 in pace and the bottom 14 on defense. In this split, he has averaged 48.1 PR and has exceeded 44.5 PR in 7 out of 9 contests, missing by the hook once.

To add, Indiana is coughing up the third-most points and the fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Giannis is primed to have a big night in this nationally televised Midwest rivalry bout.

Nets at Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points per game, but his points prop for tonight is set down at 21.5.

Why? Well, the Brooklyn Nets are coming to town, and Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers are favored by an astonishing 18.5 points. A blowout of that magnitude could keep Mitchell out of the game for the lion's share of the second half.

However, Mitchell historically gets buckets against poor competition. Cleveland's top guy needs to score in order to cause a blowout, too. He's scored at least 21 points in 11 of the last 14 games that Cleveland won by at least 14 points.

Brooklyn ranks 23rd on defense and 30th in pace. Mitchell is averaging 25.5 points per game against clubs that fare in the bottom 15 in both defense and pace. In this split, he scored over 21.5 points in 9 out of 11 games. That includes a 26-point showing against Brooklyn three weeks ago.

Cleveland's injury report for Tuesday has not been released. It wouldn't be shocking to see them sit a player or two in this soft matchup. If Darius Garland or Evan Mobley ends up getting the night off, Mitchell could carve out an even meatier role on the scoring end.

Our NBA projections expect Mitchell to score 22.1 points in under 30 minutes against the Nets tonight.

Clippers at Pelicans

James Harden is averaging 36.6 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA). He's recorded under 40.5 PRA in 72.1% of games -- way up from the 51.9% implied probability on these -108 odds.

The opposing New Orleans Pelicans check in with the worst defense in the NBA -- music to Harden's ears. But the Pels rank just 14th in pace, and Harden has gone under today's PRA line at a strong 75.6% rate against clubs that fare outside the top 10 in pace.

Harden's counting stats see a notable dip on the road, too. He's netting 35.4 PRA in the split and has logged under 40.5 PRA at an 80.6% clip (25 out of 31 contests) on the road.

I think this line is an overreaction to Harden's recent performances. He generated 49 PRA thanks to overtime his last time out and hung 50 points on the Detroit Pistons less than a week ago. He's hot, but the season-long evidence suggests we should fade him in a buy-high spot.

Our projections have Harden down for 36.8 PRA in this one.

