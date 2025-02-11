3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 2/11/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Raptors at Sixers

Tuesday's four-game NBA slate tips off with a matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Raptors have some key players listed as out on the injury report, including RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, and the newly acquired Brandon Ingram. As a result, Scottie Barnes figures to eat up even more usage than he already does, which is part of the reason why I like him in the prop market.

Scottie Barnes - Reb + Ast Toronto Raptors Feb 12 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Barnes is averaging 14.2 combined rebounds and assists (RA) and has exceeded 13.5 RA at a 57.5% rate -- close in line with the 55.6% implied probability on these -125 odds.

The Sixers come in with a 24th-ranked defense. Barnes, meanwhile, is averaging 16.0 RA and has cleared 13.5 RA at an 80.0% rate (8 out of 10 contests) against the bottom-12 defenses in the league.

Philadelphia's below-average defense surrenders the sixth-most rebounds and the sixth-most assists to forwards per game. Barnes has played 11 games against clubs that rank in the top 12 of most rebounds and assists allowed to his position. In this split, he amassed 15.2 RA and surpassed 13.5 RA at a 72.7% clip.

Our NBA projections like Barnes' outlook in this matchup, too. They forecast him to tally 14.6 RA tonight.

Knicks at Pacers

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will meet up for the first leg of an NBA on TNT doubleheader. The spread is close (2.5), and the total is high (240.0), creating an ideal environment for player props.

The Knicks aren't short on players who can stuff the stat sheet, and I want to target Mikal Bridges to do just that.

Mikal Bridges - Pts + Reb + Ast New York Knicks Feb 12 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the season, Bridges is averaging 24.4 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) and has exceeded 23.5 PRA at a 55.7% rate -- up from the 51.5% implied probability on these -106 odds.

I like his matchup against the Pacers, a team that ranks 6th in pace and lets up the 10th-most points and 9th-most rebounds per game. Notably, Indiana is giving up the sixth-most spot-up points (28.1) per game. Bridges is one of the best spot-up shooters in the league and averages the third-most shot attempts (4.9) in this context.

Mikal has played 13 games against clubs that rank in the top 10 of most spot-up points allowed per game. In this split, he averaged 25.2 PRA and cleared 23.5 PRA at a 61.5% rate.

It doesn't hurt that Bridges plays a league-leading 38.3 minutes per game, leaving him with ample time to make a mark on that stat sheet. Our projections forecast him to notch 27.9 PRA tonight.

Pistons at Bulls

Coby White has been putting on a show ever since the Chicago Bulls traded Zach LaVine.

White has nailed 5, 3, 4, 4, and 6 three-pointers across his last five games. His usage rate climbs to a team-high 26.2% when LaVine is off the court.

Lonzo Ball (illness) has been ruled out for tonight's game. Ball was playing 25.3 minutes and shooting 6.8 threes across his last 12.

With LaVine out of the picture and Lonzo sidelined, I'm expecting White to assert himself even more on the offensive end. The Bulls shoot the second-most threes in the league and won't be able to play their style of offense without a big night from White.

4+ Made Threes 4+ Made Threes Coby White +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Detroit Pistons let up the 12th-most three-point attempts and 10th-most three-point makes to opposing guards. White has averaged 3.2 3PM against the bottom-10 three-point defenses, and that was with LaVine playing alongside him in most of those games. He's nailed three and five threes in two meetings with Detroit this season and should be in for another fun night with this matchup.

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on any NBA games taking place on February 11th, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.