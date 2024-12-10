3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 12/10/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks

There will be more stats to go around for the Orlando Magic's role players with Franz Wagner (oblique) set to miss extended time, joining Paolo Banchero (oblique) on the injury report.

The 6-foot-10 Goga Bitadze gets a major usage bump with Wagner and Banchero are out of the picture, and I think his combined points and rebounds (PR) prop is set too low for tonight.

Bitadze checks in with a team-best +9.8 net rating among players who have suited up for at least 20 games. On Sunday -- Orlando's first game without both Banchero and Wagner -- Bitadze logged 31 minutes, only to be outdone by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (33). He made good on the opportunity, hauling in 21 points and 16 rebounds -- good for a massive 37 PR.

The Magic haven't shown much willingness to give Wendell Carter Jr. extended run and Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) is at risk of missing tonight's competition. Bitadze figures to play a featured role against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks this evening, giving him an awesome chance to sail past 18.5 PR. Goga has eclipsed 18.5 PR in 10 out of 14 games (71.4% of contests) in which he played at least 22 minutes.

The Bucks (16th) run at a faster pace than Orlando (25th). Milwaukee is also letting up the eighth-most rebounds and the seventh-most putback opportunities per game.

Since Bitadze has cleared his PR prop at this line in 71.4% of the games where he was handed decent run, I'll make no hesitation to back him when the Magic are this undermanned. After seeing him muster a whopping 37 PR in his first game without both Wagner and Banchero, I wouldn't be opposed to checking out the alternate lines for this prop, too. You can get Goga Bitadze Over 25.5 PR at +290.

Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder

The second leg of tonight's NBA on TNT doubleheader offers basketball fans a matchup between Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This game is showing a close spread (4.5) and high over/under (230.5), creating the perfect storm for Doncic to put on a clinic.

Luka is averaging 45.1 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA), but he's been underperforming his long-term averages in shooting efficiency, rebound conversion, and assist conversion. He should be averaging 47.8 PRA based on those long-term conversion rates, which suggests he might be undervalued in prop markets.

The Oklahoma City Thunder play at the 10th-fastest pace in the league while the Dallas Mavericks run at the 7th-fastest tempo. That's great news for Luka, who nets 47.8 PRA versus top-14 pace teams but generates just 42.3 PRA outside of this split.

As two of just four teams who have notched 16 wins in the West, this Dallas-OKC showdown is primed to be competitive. Notably, Luka is averaging 47.3 PRA in games decided by 12 points or fewer. He's also curiously amassing 48.2 PRA on the road and just 42.6 PRA at home. While home vs. away stats might not mean much at this point in the season, it's at least nice to see that Luka has been valiant in visiting arenas. I like his chances to put up big numbers tonight, and it doesn't hurt that he's had two days of rest leading into this one.

It hasn't taken long for Isaiah Hartenstein to make his mark on the Thunder.

OKC is 7-1 with Hartenstein, and the big man has been contributing 24.6 PR per game. Three of those wins were decided by more than 20 points, which kept Hartenstein off the court down the stretch. Here's a look at his output in competitive games: 27, 28, 29, 32, and 24 PR.

See why we like him to go over 22.5 PR tonight?

As mentioned, the Mavs and Thunder are two of the ten fastest teams in the league, which should provide ample scoring and rebounding opportunities across the board. Dallas is coughing up the 10th-most points in the paint. As you could probably guess, Hartenstein is netting 85.1% of his points in the paint. An increase in OKC's around-the-rim shots not only provides I-Hart with more opportunities to score, but also leaves him in an ideal position to rack up boards.

Hartenstein is a foul-prone player, but the Mavs are drawing a middle-of-the-road 19.5 fouls per game, so he could be saved from trouble in that regard. You can also get Hartenstein to record a double-double at -105 odds, something he has achieved in all five OKC games decided by less than 20 points.

