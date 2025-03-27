3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 3/27/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Grizzlies at Thunder

Fading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't for the faint of heart, but it's one of my favorite ways to bet today's NBA slate.

Chet Holmgren is not listed on Thursday's injury report, meaning we can dive into SGA's splits when the big man is playing. They are nowhere near as pretty as Shai's season-long numbers. In 24 games alongside Chet, SGA is averaging 29.2 points. He has scored under 32.5 points at a massive 79.2% rate in this sample -- up from the 50.5% implied probability on these -102 odds.

The market doesn't always properly account for how Holmgren affects Shai's scoring output. And though the opposing Memphis Grizzlies play at the fastest tempo in the NBA, pace-up games haven't exactly been a goldmine for SGA. In 12 games with Holmgren where the Thunder played a top-15 pace opponent, SGA averaged only 28.0 points and scored under 32.5 points at an 83.3% clip.

To add, Ja Morant (hamstring) is listed out for Memphis, making the Thunder 10.0-point favorites. OKC has already clinched the top seed in the Western Conference and probably wouldn't mind resting their starters if this game gets out of hand.

Our NBA projections forecast SGA to score 31.2 points despite having him down to play an above-average 35.4 minutes.

Trail Blazers at Kings

Domantas Sabonis is back to a typical workload after playing 32 and 38 minutes on Monday and Tuesday. He logged 18 and 19 combined rebounds and assists (RA) in those contests despite dimes being hard to come by for a Sacramento Kings team that shot a gross 42.9% from the field in that span.

A date with the Portland Trail Blazers awaits, and Sabonis is a good bet to go over 18.5 RA.

On the season, Sabonis is netting 20.1 RA per game. Not including two games he left early due to injury, he's logged at least 18 RA in 75.9% of contests and has exceeded 18.5 RA at a 67.2% rate -- up from the 53.3% implied probability on these -114 odds.

Portland comes in with the 13th-worst defensive rating in the league. Sabonis, meanwhile, is averaging a hefty 22.1 RA against bottom-15 defenses. He's topped 18.5 RA at a 75.8% rate in this split (22 out of 29 contests), missing by the hook thrice. That includes three games against Portland in which he tallied 18, 20, and 25 RA.

The Kings are narrowly holding on to a play-in spot and need to win games down the stretch. Our projections expect Sabonis to notch 13.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists -- good for 20.8 RA.

Spurs at Cavaliers

Evan Mobley has been ruled out for tonight's San Antonio Spurs-Cleveland Cavaliers game due to rest purposes, signaling more usage is coming Jarrett Allen's way.

When Mobley is on the court, Allen nets just 14.2 points per 36 minutes on a measly 12.7% usage rate. Take Mobley off the floor, and Allen amasses 19.4 points per 36 minutes via an 18.1% usage rate.

In eight games sans Mobley this season, Allen is averaging 17.6 points and has scored at least 20 points in half of those games. Dating back to December of last season, Allen has tallied at least 14 points in 28 out of 34 (82.4%) Mobley-less contests.

This matchup against the Spurs could do wonders for Cleveland's big man. Since losing Victor Wembanyama at the All-Star break, San Antonio is coughing up 121.1 points (fourth-most) and 55.1 points in the paint (third-most). The Spurs also surrender the most putback chances in the NBA, leaving plenty of room for Allen to do damage in the interior.

