3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 3/13/25

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Lakers at Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks will meet up for the first leg of tonight's NBA on TNT doubleheader.

LeBron James (groin), Rui Hachimura (knee), and Jaxson Hayes (knee) will be missing from an already thin Lakers rotation, meaning Dorian Finney-Smith is in line to step up to the plate.

Dorian Finney-Smith - Pts + Reb Los Angeles Lakers Mar 13 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Finney-Smith has grabbed at least four rebounds in five straight games and is netting 4.7 rebounds across his last 10. He'll be one of the biggest players in Los Angeles' lineup with LeBron and Hayes out, so we should expect him to do some damage on the boards against a Milwaukee team that lets up the seventh-most rebounds per game.

Our NBA projections expect Finney-Smith to haul in 5.1 rebounds tonight. From there, we'd need him to score only eight points in order to clear his combined points and rebounds (PR) prop. That seems quite manageable for a player who attempts north of four threes per game. The Lakers need to make up for LeBron's absence (18.5 FGA per game) from a volume perspective, especially since the Bucks run at a fast pace (9th).

DFS is netting 13.5 PR per 36 minutes when LeBron and Hayes are off the court. Our projections expect him to total 15.5 PR with those two out of the lineup.

Magic at Pelicans

Franz Wagner has been relatively quiet across his last three games. Expect that to change in tonight's soft matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Franz Wagner +104 View more odds in Sportsbook

On the season, Wagner is averaging 24.5 points and has scored at least 25 points in 53.3% of games -- a slight uptick from the 49.5% implied probability on these +102 odds.

In order to get a proper gauge of how Wagner could fare tonight, we need to see what he's done against the worst defenses in the league, as the Pelicans come in with an NBA-worst 118.6 defensive rating.

In 16 games against teams that rank in the bottom nine on defense, Wagner is averaging a stellar 27.6 points and scored 25-plus at a 68.8% rate. That includes one game against New Orleans in which he went off for 27 points in only 32 minutes.

To add, the Pels have been playing at the 12th-fastest pace across their last 15, so the Orlando Magic could see more possessions than normal. The spread is sitting at a tight 2.5 points, which should allow Franz to get plenty of run. I like his chances to go for at least 25 tonight.

Kings at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will square off for the second leg of Thursday's NBA on TNT doubleheader. GSW-SAC meetings have been fiery over the last few seasons. If this one pops off, expect Zach LaVine to pop off, too.

Zach LaVine - Pts + Reb + Ast Sacramento Kings Mar 14 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

LaVine has exceeded 29.5 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) in 64.9% of his games this season -- up from the 54.9% probability on these -122 odds.

Since joining Sacramento, he's averaging 31.4 PRA and has cleared 29.5 PRA in 9 out of 15 games. Across his last 11 games, LaVine is netting 33.7 PRA and notched at least 30 PRA at a strong 72.7% rate.

He's firmly found his groove in Sacramento and figures to take a few pieces of the pie in a game where the Kings have a 113.5 implied team total. Here's a look at LaVine's PRA output in games where Sacramento has scored at least 113 points: 25, 27, 30, 31, 33, 33, 43, 44, and 47 PRA.

Our projections have LaVine down for 31.0 PRA.

