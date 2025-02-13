3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 2/13/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Kings at Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings will face off for the second time in as many days.

Last night, the newly acquired Zach LaVine contributed 23 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds for the Kings despite going a tough 5-for-14 from the field. His role with Sacramento has been awesome, and I want to bet on him to go into the All-Star break with a bang.

If we take out LaVine's first game with Sacramento when he was still getting acclimated, he is playing 36.8 minutes and shooting 7.5 3PA and 16.3 FGA through four games. Those are even higher marks than the ones he held with the Chicago Bulls -- 7.3 3PA, 16.9 FGA, and 34.1 minutes.

On the season, LaVine is averaging 32.5 PRA and has exceeded 30.5 PRA at a 61.7% rate. A date with New Orleans' 29th-ranked defense should serve him well, as LaVine has topped 30.5 PRA at a 71.4% clip against the bottom 10 defenses in the NBA.

Zach LaVine - Pts + Reb + Ast Sacramento Kings Feb 14 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

To add, the Pels are playing at the third-fastest pace across their last 15 games. LaVine, meanwhile, is netting 34.3 PRA against clubs that fare in the top half of pace and the bottom half of defensive rating.

Here's a look at LaVine's PRA output in games against New Orleans this season: 31, 33, 35, and 37 PRA. This might just be his favorite matchup to speak of and the trade to Sacramento will allow him to hunt New Orleans' defense one last time.

Our NBA projections expect LaVine to record 32.7 PRA tonight.

Thunder at Timberwolves

Naz Reid has been a force with Julius Randle (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (toe) sidelined for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Taking out a game Reid left early due to an injury, here's a look at his combined points and rebounds (PR) output sans Randle: 16, 26, 31, 32, 35, and 35 PR. That's good for a 29.2 PR average and an 83.3% hit rate on the over.

Can he get there again in tonight's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder?

OKC is surrendering the sixth-most putback points and putback opportunities per game. Despite hoisting the best record in basketball, the Thunder are letting up the eighth-most offensive boards, which could be a solid angle for Reid to rack up points and rebounds in tandem.

Reid scores 46.8% of his points from downtown and has been shooting 8.2 threes per game as a starter. Oklahoma City, meanwhile, lets up 38.9 threes (10th-most) on the road. Reid's size allows him to get off a clean look even against the best defenses and the 41.0% three-point shooter is due for positive regression after going a combined 2-for-13 from downtown across his last two.

Naz Reid - Pts + Reb Oklahoma City Thunder Feb 14 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Reid's numbers without Randle at least had me interested in backing him at this line. Once we factor in OKC's tendency to cough up offensive rebounds and threes, he appears to be in a great spot to surpass 24.5 PR.

Clippers at Jazz

Isaiah Collier is in contention to make the NBA All-Rookie First Team. He could help build his case tonight.

Dating back to January 12th, Collier has started 14 straight games for the Utah Jazz. In this stretch, he is averaging 26.4 PRA. He achieved at least 22 PRA in 78.6% of those games and tallied over 22.5 PRA at a 57.1% clip.

Notably, Collin Sexton (ankle) has been sidelined since February 3rd. Utah's starting guard ranks second on the team in points and shot attempts per game behind only Lauri Markkanen. Naturally, Sexton's absence has opened up additional opportunities for Collier.

Here's a look at Collier's PRA output without Sexton in the lineup: 19, 26, 27, 32, and 37 PRA.

Isaiah Collier - Pts + Reb + Ast LA Clippers Feb 14 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tonight's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers isn't for the faint of heart. Los Angeles ranks 2nd on defense and plays at the 12th-slowest pace. The Clippers do, however, give up the fourth-most points, rebounds, and assists to opposing guards.

Things could get funky in what will be the final NBA game before the All-Star break. Some of these players will already be on vacation in spirit and focus won't exactly be the name of the game. Collier, however, still has much to prove as a rookie and will welcome any chance to put up big numbers. Our projections forecast him to tally 23.4 PRA in this one.

Get a No Sweat Token to use on the NBA on TNT game (Thunder vs Timberwolves) happening tonight, February 13th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.