3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 1/23/25

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks

We can make a great case to support Bam Adebayo in the combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) market on Thursday.

On the season, Adebayo is averaging 30.1 PRA and has exceeded 27.5 PRA at a 65.9% rate -- up from the 51.9% implied probability on these -108 odds. Tonight, he'll meet up with the Milwaukee Bucks, a team that operates at the 10th-fastest pace in the league.

Here's where it gets exciting.

Adebayo is netting 34.5 PRA and has surpassed 27.5 PRA at an appalling 94.1% rate (16 out of 17 games) against top-12 pace clubs.

He's been practically invincible in this lengthy 17-game sample, so I see no reason to deny Bam in a pace-up spot.

To add, Jimmy Butler (suspension) will not play in tonight's contest. Here's a glance at Adebayo's PRA output in games against top 12 pace clubs without Butler: 29, 32, 34, and 48 PRA.

Milwaukee lets up the 10th-most rebounds and the third-most midrange shot attempts per game while Bam leads his team in midrange jumpers.

All signs point toward a productive night for Miami's big man.

Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets

We've got a lot of fun games on Thursday's slate, and this Sacramento Kings-Denver Nuggets showdown is certainly up there.

The Nuggets (5th) and Kings (11th) each play at a fast pace and both rank in the top seven in offensive rating. These teams have gone a combined 17-3 across their last 10 games, and the slate-high 241.5 over/under tells us that we should be in for a barnburner.

As player props go for this game, Domantas Sabonis is a solid candidate to outdo 38.5 PRA.

On the season, Sabonis is averaging 41.3 PRA and has eclipsed 38.5 PRA at a 67.5% rate -- up from the 53.5% implied probability on these -115 odds.

The Nuggets rank a so-so 16th on defense and -- as mentioned -- run at the fifth-fastest pace in the league. Sabonis has played 10 games against clubs that rank in the top 12 of pace and outside the top 10 on defense. In this split, he averaged 42.9 PRA and cleared 38.5 PRA at a strong 80.0% rate.

Denver surrenders the eighth-most points and the second-most assists per game. They allow opposing centers to tally the 11th-most points, 12th-most rebounds, and 8th-most assists per game, too.

Last month, Sabonis logged 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists -- good for 48 PRA -- against the Nuggets. I'm expecting his second date with them to be equally as fruitful.

Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks

Scottie Barnes has made at least two threes in 50% of his games this season, but these +140 odds imply only a 41.7% probability.

He'll draw a matchup against one of the friendliest opponents in basketball: the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta comes in with an 18th-ranked defense. They play at the second-fastest pace in the league. They're also letting up the third-most three-point attempts (3PA) and the most three-point makes (3PM) in the Association. We couldn't ask for a better matchup.

Barnes has played 16 games against teams that rank in the top 17 of most made threes allowed to forwards. In this split, he averaged 1.7 made threes and drained at least two trios at a 56.3% rate.

It doesn't hurt that he's due for positive three-point shooting regression. Plus, the close spread (4.5) and high total (234.5) indicate we have a fast-paced, competitive game on our hands.

Our NBA projections expect Barnes to drill 1.9 threes in this matchup, adding more intrigue to these +140 odds.

