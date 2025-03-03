3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 3/3/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Warriors at Hornets

The oft-injured LaMelo Ball played 32 minutes and shot 13 threes on Saturday and is not listed on the injury report for today. With that, we can feel more confident than usual betting on him.

It doesn't hurt that his combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) line comes at a value.

LaMelo is averaging 38.2 PRA this season. If we take out two games he left early due to injury, he has exceeded 35.5 PRA at a telling 77.1% rate -- up from the 51.5% implied probability on these -106 odds.

The opposing Golden State Warriors come in with an eighth-ranked defense. Luckily, LaMelo has been nails against the top defenses across the league. in 16 games against clubs that fare in the top 12 on defense, LaMelo is averaging a massive 43.8 PRA and has surpassed 35.5 PRA at a ferocious 87.5% clip. He's also putting up bigger numbers at home (39.1 PRA) than the road (37.5 PRA)

Look out for a strong night on the stat sheet from LaMelo.

Pistons at Jazz

Since January 12th, Isaiah Collier is averaging 24.6 PRA per game and has exceeded 21.5 PRA at a 69.6% rate -- up from the 51.9% implied probability on these -108 odds.

The Utah Jazz rookie has recorded at least 19 PRA in 21 of his last 23 games and has claimed a secure spot in the starting lineup with Collin Sexton (ankle) out. Utah's injury report for Monday has not been released, though Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Walker Kessler, and Sexton all missed last night's game.

Utah is in full tank mode and should continue to give their rookie a long leash. Tonight's date with the Detroit Pistons could be fruitful, as Utah (11th) and Detroit (12th) each play at a fast pace, leading to a 232.2 over/under. Collier has played only three games against the top-12 pace teams across his last 17, though he exceeded 21.5 PRA in all three of those contests.

As a starter, Collier is averaging 0.77 PRA per minute. At that rate, he'd need to play roughly 28 minutes tonight to record north of 21.5 PRA. Notably, he's played at least 28 minutes in 16 of his last 18 games.

Kings at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks' frontcourt is growing thinner by the day. PJ Washington (ankle) has joined Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively, and Daniel Gafford on the injury report, forcing Dallas to play a version of small ball in tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings.

These injuries put Naji Marshall in a spot to play a key role on the boards tonight.

In three games without Washington and Gafford, Marshall averaged 32.0 minutes and picked up 8, 9, and 9 rebounds. He averaged 14.7 rebound chances across that three-game span.

If Marshall saw that same usage tonight -- which he should given Dallas' injuries -- logging over 6.5 rebounds would be a manageable task, and we can get it at +112 odds.

To add, the Kings are surrendering the fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing forwards. Even better, they'll be without Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) in this one. Sabonis averages a league-high 14.1 rebounds per game and his absence should force Sacramento to play with a small lineup at times.

