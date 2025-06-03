What Time Does the 2025 Belmont Stakes Start? How to Watch

Three weeks following Journalism's victory at the 2025 Preakness Stakes, the Triple Crown moves to its third leg -- the Belmont Stakes in New York.

Journalism will be racing in Belmont, along with Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty and a field of other worthy contenders.

New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to get your first win wager on a single horse in any race at any track up to $500 back if you lose.

Check out the schedule and find out how to watch the 2025 Belmont Stakes below.

When Is the Belmont Stakes?

The 2025 Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 7th, 2025 at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. The race is typically held at Belmont Park but has been temporarily relocated while the track undergoes renovations.

The race will be run at a shorter distance of 1 1/4 miles -- instead of the usual 1 1/2 miles -- due to the track configuration at Saratoga.

The post time is currently set for 7:04 pm ET.

How to Watch the Belmont Stakes

You can watch live coverage of horse racing throughout the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival at FanDuel TV, which will happen from June 4th to June 8th.

The Belmont Stakes itself can be watched on FOX, FOX Sports app, or FOXSports.com on race day.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.