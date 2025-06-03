Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3
Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.
On Tuesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tigers vs White Sox Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (40-21) vs. Chicago White Sox (18-42)
- Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET
Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: DET: (-154) | CHW: (+130)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+110) | CHW: +1.5 (-132)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: TBA (Tigers) vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 1-3, 0.00 ERA
The White Sox will look to Smith (1-3, 0.00), while the Tigers' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced. The White Sox have gone 5-6-0 ATS in Smith's 11 starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 2-8 in Smith's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (57.5%)
Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline
- Chicago is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.
Tigers vs White Sox Spread
- The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the White Sox. The Tigers are +110 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -132.
Tigers vs White Sox Over/Under
- Tigers versus White Sox, on June 3, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.
Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!
Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Tigers have come away with 26 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Detroit has come away with a win 16 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 28 of their 60 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers have an against the spread record of 34-26-0 in 60 games with a line this season.
- The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 57 total times this season. They've gone 16-41 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Chicago has a 14-36 record (winning just 28% of its games).
- The White Sox have played in 58 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-28-3).
- The White Sox have a 31-27-0 record ATS this season.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Spencer Torkelson is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .346 while slugging .510.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 123rd, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 21st in slugging.
- Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.385) this season, fueled by 47 hits. He's batting .275 while slugging .409.
- Among qualified batters, he is 46th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.
- Kerry Carpenter has 56 hits and is batting .276 this season.
- Riley Greene has an OPS of .822, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .498 this season.
- Greene brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas has racked up a team-high OBP (.315), while leading the White Sox in hits (50). He's batting .238 and slugging.
- He ranks 118th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Chase Meidroth is batting .290 with five doubles, a home run and 17 walks. He's slugging .351 with an on-base percentage of .372.
- Luis Robert is hitting .177 with six doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Andrew Benintendi is hitting .242 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.
Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head
- 6/2/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 4/6/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 4/5/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 4/4/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 9/29/2024: 9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 9/27/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 8/26/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/25/2024: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 8/24/2024: 13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 8/23/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!