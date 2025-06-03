Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 3

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (40-21) vs. Chicago White Sox (18-42)

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and FDSDET

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-154) | CHW: (+130)

DET: (-154) | CHW: (+130) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+110) | CHW: +1.5 (-132)

DET: -1.5 (+110) | CHW: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Tigers) vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 1-3, 0.00 ERA

The White Sox will look to Smith (1-3, 0.00), while the Tigers' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced. The White Sox have gone 5-6-0 ATS in Smith's 11 starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 2-8 in Smith's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (57.5%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the White Sox. The Tigers are +110 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -132.

Tigers versus White Sox, on June 3, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 26 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 16 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 28 of their 60 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 34-26-0 in 60 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 57 total times this season. They've gone 16-41 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Chicago has a 14-36 record (winning just 28% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 58 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-28-3).

The White Sox have a 31-27-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .346 while slugging .510.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 123rd, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.385) this season, fueled by 47 hits. He's batting .275 while slugging .409.

Among qualified batters, he is 46th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Kerry Carpenter has 56 hits and is batting .276 this season.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .822, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .498 this season.

Greene brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up a team-high OBP (.315), while leading the White Sox in hits (50). He's batting .238 and slugging.

He ranks 118th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Chase Meidroth is batting .290 with five doubles, a home run and 17 walks. He's slugging .351 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Luis Robert is hitting .177 with six doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .242 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

6/2/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/6/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/5/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/4/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/29/2024: 9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

9-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/27/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/26/2024: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/25/2024: 9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/24/2024: 13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/23/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

