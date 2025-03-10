3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 3/10/25

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing on FanDuel.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Trail Blazers at Warriors

When Jimmy Butler finds a groove, we have to pay attention. One glance at his season- or career-long game log shows he finds scoring success in bunches. So, after seeing Butler go for 25 and 26 points in his last two, it's reasonable to at least have some interest in his points prop for tonight.

This friendly matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers could help get us to the finish line.

Jimmy Butler - Points Portland Trail Blazers Mar 11 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Portland comes in with a 21st-ranked defense. On the season, they rank just 18th in pace. However, they've been running at the league's sixth-fastest pace across their last 15 games. Between Portland's so-so defense and quick tempo, the Warriors have earned a 122.5 implied team total -- good for the fifth-highest among the 24 NBA teams that will play today.

Notably, Butler has scored 20.0% of the team's points across his last three. If he were to maintain that rate, he would theoretically score 24.5 out of 122.5 points.

The main reason to like Jimmy's outlook tonight? The Blazers surrender the seventh-most free throw attempts per game. Butler can make a living at the charity stripe. He's netting 37.9% of his points from the foul line and has earned 26 total FTA across his last three contests. Portland is also giving up the fifth-most FTA per minute to opposing forwards. Butler, meanwhile, has scored at least 25 points in three out of four games against the top-10 teams in this split since he joined the Warriors.

Jimmy has seen a 21.8% usage rate and is netting 20.5 points per 36 minutes with the Warriors, thoughBrandin Podziemski (back) has been ruled out for tonight. Take Podz off the court, and Jimmy sees a 23.9% usage and nets 25.7 points per 36 minutes. Thus, I'll shout out Jimmy Butler To Score 25+ Points at +230, too.

Wizards at Raptors

Scottie Barnes is averaging 13.9 combined rebounds and assists (RA) and has exceeded 12.5 RA in 60.0% of his games this season -- up from the 55.6% implied probability on these -125 odds.

A closer look into his advanced splits helps us identify much more value in this RA prop.

Scottie Barnes - Reb + Ast Washington Wizards Mar 10 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The opposing Washington Wizards play at the fourth-fastest pace in the NBA. Barnes is netting 14.9 RA against the top-18 pace teams in the league. He has surpassed 12.5 RA in a whopping 73.1% of games in this split.

Washington also comes in with the third-worst defense. They let up the most rebounds and the sixth-most assists per game.

To add, the Raptors will deal with their fair share of injuries tonight. Jakob Poeltl, Gradey Dick, Jonathan Mogbo, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Ochai Agbaji have all been ruled out for tonight. Those injuries figure to direct even more usage Barnes' way. The Raptors currently have just nine players available on their active roster, two of whom have hardly sniffed an NBA court this season.

Barnes has played 16 games against top-15 pace teams where one of either Poeltl, Dick, or Agbaji was out. In this split, he averaged 14.8 RA and notched at least 14 RA in 11 out of 16 games.

Knicks at Kings

Jalen Brunson (ankle) is expected to be sidelined for a few more weeks after sustaining an ankle sprain last Thursday. With Brunson gone, we should expect Karl-Anthony Towns to play a monstrous role on the scoring end.

Alongside Brunson, Towns sees a 23.9% usage rate and nets 21.9 points per 36 minutes. When Brunson is off the floor, Towns averages a massive 31.7 points per 36 minutes on a 33.3% usage rate.

Brunson has missed only two games this season. In the first one, KAT scored an understandable 31 points on 20 shots. Then last Friday, he was held to 23 points against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the New York Knicks scored only 95 points in what was not only the second leg of a road back-to-back but also off the heels of an overtime battle. The Clippers rank a harsh 2nd on defense and 21st in pace, too.

With two full days of rest under his belt, I'm expecting KAT to a have a big night against the Sacramento Kings. The Kings rank 14th on defense and 17th in pace. They let up the 12th-most points per game and will be without Domantas Sabonis (hamstring), which will allow Towns to hunt a vulnerable Jonas Valanciunas. Look out for KAT tonight.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.