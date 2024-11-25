3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 11/25/24

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies

Jerami Grant is averaging 16.4 points per game and has eclipsed 15.5 points in 10 out of 17 games despite his shooting efficiency being down. If he were shooting the ball at his three-year average this season, he'd be netting 18.1 points per contest.

Grant now walks into a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, a team that ranks third in pace. The Blazers, meanwhile, play at the 11th-fastest pace, providing context for why this game carries a high 231.5 over/under. Portland owns a 110.5 implied team total in this one. Grant is averaging 17.7 points in games where the Blazers have scored at least 100 points.

The Grizzlies are an ideal matchup for Grant. Beyond operating at a quick pace, Memphis lets up the second-most 3PA and eighth-most FTA per game -- two areas where Grant nets a combined 64.0% of his points.

The Grizzlies also surrender the eighth-most spot up jumpers in the league, while Grant leads the entire NBA in spot up field goal attempts (5.7) per game. Notably, Grant has accumulated 19 points per game via 15.1 FGA in eight games against teams in the top 10 for spot up jumpers allowed. He really finds his spots against these defenses and notched 20 points in one matchup against Memphis earlier this month.

Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young hasn't been the most reliable player to bet on, but his points prop is all the way down to 21.5 in a very plus matchup, so I can't deny him tonight.

Last week, Young scored just 7 and 12 points in back-to-back games. Both volume and shooting efficiency were an issue, which is never a great sign. However, Young bounced back on Friday, scoring 25 points despite going 1-for-8 from downtown. We've never known Young to shy away from shooting the ball, and perhaps his low shot volume at the start of last week had something to do with playing three road games in five days.

With two days of rest under his belt, he'll draw a home matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas (13th in pace) and Atlanta (2nd) both play fast. In turn, this game features a slate-high 237.5 over/under, as well as a close 3-point spread. That puts Trae in a position to cook. In Atlanta games that have totaled at least 224 points, Young is averaging 25.6 points and has exceeded 21.5 points in 10 of 13 games (77%).

The Mavs let up the 11th-most points and 10th-most three-point makes (3PM) to opposing guards. Luka Doncic remains sidelined with a wrist injury, which should help keep this game competitive. To add, Dallas' defense could look pretty uninspiring after losing a road overtime game last night.

Since we're finding Trae in a buy-low spot despite the awesome matchup, I'd consider checking out the alt market on his points prop. You can get Young 25+ Points at +135 and Young 30+ Points at +330. We aren't that far removed from the days when Young's points prop was set around the high 20s.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings

The combined rebounds and assists (RA) market was invented for Domantas Sabonis. Just this season we've seen Sabonis log as many as 20 rebounds and as many as 13 assists in a single game. He possesses a high ceiling in both stat categories, so I like his chances to go over 19.5 RA in tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder employ the seventh-fastest pace in the league while the Sacramento Kings rank 18th in tempo. A pace-up game correlates with a big night for Sabonis. He's played six games against teams that rank in the top 16 of pace. In this split, Sabonis is averaging 21.8 RA and has cleared 19.5 RA in all but one game.

Oklahoma City does have the best defensive rating in the league. While that's not great news for Sacramento as a whole, it leaves us with a close 4.5-point spread. Sabonis is averaging 20.0 RA in games that were decided by 10 points or fewer. The Kings are looking to break a three-game losing streak, so I imagine Sabonis will get plenty of run in this one.

Plus, the Thunder are letting up 49.9 rebounds per game, the most in the NBA. Last season, Sabonis went for 18, 25, 23, and 26 RA in four contests against OKC. I'll side with the over in such a strong matchup.

