3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 2/21/25

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Thunder at Jazz

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in scoring with 32.5 points per game. I think he falls below that number in tonight's matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Shai has scored under 32.5 points in 60.4% of games this season -- up from the 53.5% implied probability on these -115 odds.

The Jazz come in with the third-worst defensive rating in the league. SGA, meanwhile, has scored under 32.5 points at a strong 72.2% rate versus the bottom-10 defenses in the league.

SGA is able to take a backseat against weak competition. That could be especially true tonight, as the Oklahoma City Thunder are favored by a massive 15 points. Oklahoma City (44-10) and Utah (13-41) have nearly inverse records, and it would be no shock to see this game get out of hand. Back in December, the Thunder beat the Jazz by 27 points, and SGA scored just 26 points in 30 minutes.

Chet Holmgren is finally back in the lineup for OKC, which should hurt SGA's scoring output. In 13 games alongside Chet this season, SGA has averaged only 26.2 points and scored below 32.5 points in 92.3% of those games (12 out of 13 contests). He's a scary player to bet against, but it appears to be the apt move tonight.

Warriors at Kings

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will meet up for a game that's showing a close spread (2.0) and a high over/under (237.0), creating an ideal environment for player props.

Domantas Sabonis' combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) line is set at 37.5 -- a mark I like him to clear on Friday.

On the season, Sabonis is averaging 41.0 PRA and has exceeded 37.5 PRA at a 67.3% clip. That hit rate is noticeably up from the 54.6% implied probability on these -120 odds.

The Warriors play at the 17th-fastest pace in the Association. Sabonis, meanwhile, is netting 41.5 PRA and has surpassed 37.5 PRA at a 71.4% rate versus top-20 pace teams.

Golden State shoots the third-most three-pointers (42.5) in the league. Sabonis has played seven games against clubs that rank in the top seven of three-point volume. Here's a look at his PRA output in this split: 39, 42, 42, 44, 45, 47, and 54 PRA. That's good for a 44.7 PRA average and a 100.0% hit rate on the over at today's line.

Our NBA projections like Sabonis' outlook, too. They project him to log 38.8 PRA tonight.

Let's get exposure to the other side of this game by targeting Stephen Curry's PRA prop.

Space has opened up for Steph even since the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler. In four games alongside Jimmy, Steph has posted 35, 38, 44, and 48 PRA.

The Kings serve as an all-around great matchup for Curry. Sacramento ranks 11th in pace and just 21st on defense. They're also letting up the sixth-most points, eighth-most rebounds, eighth-most assists, and the fifth-most made threes to opposing guards.

Steph has played more than 30 minutes in 14 games against teams that rank in the top 14 of most points, rebounds, and assists allowed to his position. In this split, he averaged 38.1 PRA and exceeded 35.5 PRA at a 71.4% rate.

The All-Star break may have been a particularly important respite for Curry, who is turning 37 years old next month. Last season, we saw him go for 32 points, 8 assists, and 1 rebound in the first game back from the break. Notably, Steph averaged a massive 13.8 3PA across his first six games back from the break last season.

He should be ready to kick his play into high gear entering the second half, and Sacramento's invisible defense should help him do just that. Our projections expect Steph to notch 38.0 PRA in this one.

