3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday 11/22/24

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

Tyrese Haliburton has not been shooting well this season.

His overall field goal percentage is a career-worst 37.5% (his career rate is 47.2%), and his three-point percentage is just 28.4% (down from a 38.6% career mark).

He's now facing a Milwaukee Bucks team that is league-average by defensive rating but fifth-worst at defending the three-point arc in terms of three-point attempts allowed per game.

If he were shooting at his three-year average this season, Haliburton would be averaging 18.5 points per game rather than the 15.3 he's actually netting.

He's now getting a good matchup with a high total (236.0) and a pretty tight spread (Pacers +5.5) all things considered.

Haliburton is also -113 to make over 2.5 three-point attempts, which he's done in three of his last six while starting to shoot a bit better from deep.

Lastly, Haliburton averaged 27.0 points in five games against the Bucks a year ago.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks take on the Chicago Bulls tonight in a game with -- by far -- the fastest average pace on the night.

That's what happens when the two quickest teams in the league square up.

The tempo and poor defense (Chicago is 27th in defensive rating) have led to the Bulls' letting up the 3rd-most PRA per game in the NBA this season.

Young has played at least 30.3 minutes in seven straight games, and the spread in this matchup is quite tight (Hawks by -1.5), so he should see plenty of run tonight.

The Bulls let up a top-10 number of three-point attempts per game, and Young is also likely due for some shooting regression from beyond the arc (34.1% this season, down from a 35.3% rate since the start of 2022-23 and a career rate of 35.4%).

DeMar DeRozan has averaged 22.9 points and 4.1 assists per game (27.0 combined) this season, but a few things stand out ahead of his matchup tonight.

Although this Sacramento Kings/Los Angeles Clippers game doesn't have the lowest total of the night, it's not that appealing (221.0 points).

DeRozan also is shooting -- by far -- a career-best 40.0% from beyond the arc on still-limited attempts (2.1 per game). DeRozan has never shot better than 35.2% from deep in a full season.

Additionally, his overall shooting numbers are up from his career averages -- and recent averages. That includes a 52.6% field goal percentage. This would be the second-best year of his career and just one of four seasons (out of 16) shooting better than 50.0%.

DeRozan also has had a lot of passing luck on his potential assists, netting 4.1 helpers on 6.2 potential assists (a 66.1% conversion rate) this season. The NBA average is 54.5% since 2018, and even using this year's Kings rates to account for team strength, he should be averaging just 3.3 assists per game.

So, he's scoring and assisting better than the math says he should long-term, and this game just frankly isn't primed for offense. The Clippers let up the 4th-fewest points per game, the 6th-fewest assists per game, and the 10th-fewest possessions per game.

In their first meeting this season, DeRozan scored only 13 points and had 6 assists in nearly 40 minutes.

