3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 4/2/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are both ranked inside the top 14 in adjusted defensive rating, but the efficiency from both offenses is why the over is appealing in this spot. Entering the final stretch of the regular season, the Cavaliers are first in adjusted offensive rating (121.1), first in effective field goal percentage (58.0%), and second in three-point percentage (38.4%), compared to the Knicks sitting at fifth in adjusted offensive rating (117.3), eighth in effective field goal percentage (55.7%), and ninth in three-point percentage (36.9%).

In addition to the efficiency metrics favoring the over in this matchup, Cleveland operates at the ninth-fastest pace in the league. Playing at a faster pace under head coach Kenny Atkinson has led to the Cavaliers producing a league-best 49-26 record to the over this season.

Whenever these two teams met back on February 21, there were 247 total points scored, and the over was easily achieved. While New York could be without the likes of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns on Wednesday, Cleveland has more though enough firepower to do plenty of the heavy lifting here, having scored 120-plus points in five straight contests.

Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

Showdowns between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics tend to be low-scoring, defensive battles. However, I'm willing to take a chance on the Celtics surpassing their team total at home in a potential tune-up spot against a team they could face in the first round of the playoffs.

On the offensive end of the floor, Boston is second in adjusted offensive rating (119.6), sixth in effective field goal percentage (56.2%), eighth in three-point percentage (37.0%), and first in three-point rate (53.8%). Meanwhile, Miami isn't as elite on defense as previous years, ranking 17th in effective field goal percentage allowed (54.3%), 21st in three-point rate allowed (43.0%), and 20th in defensive turnover rate (13.0%).

Amid their current nine-game winning streak, Boston has notched 113-plus points in seven of those outings. The previous three meetings between the Celtics and Heat this season have resulted in double-digit wins for Boston, but with Miami on a five-game winning streak themselves, the reigning champs could be forced to remain aggressive throughout the entire game.

San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets lost in heartbreaking fashion in double overtime on Tuesday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves despite Nikola Jokic putting up a historic 61-point triple double. With the Nuggets just two game back of the Houston Rockets for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and only half a game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers at the No. 2 seed, I'm expecting Denver to be ultra-aggressive on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite the Nuggets playing the second leg of a back-to-back, the Spurs are dead last in defensive rating (124.4) across their last 15 games. During that same 15-game span, San Antonio has given up 123.1 points per game, and they've surrendered 121-plus points in four of their last five contests.

Aside from the Spurs' defense being a glaring issue recently, the Nuggets deploy an elite and efficient offense, sitting at third in adjusted offensive rating (119.1), second in effective field goal percentage (57.5%), and fourth in three-point percentage (38.0%). Up to this point, Denver leads the NBA in points per game at home (123.4), and losing the way they did on Tuesday should provide some added motivation.

