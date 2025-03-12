3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 3/12/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

Backing a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers squad to hit the over on their team total doesn't seem like the wisest idea, but their matchup against the Toronto Raptors is one Philly can take advantage of. The Raptors enter Wednesday's bout ranking 21st in adjusted defensive rating (114.7), 18th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.4%), and 29th in free-throw rate allowed (29.1%).

As for the 76ers, they've managed to score 123-plus points in back-to-back games despite not having Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid available. This is also a slight pace-up spot for Philly (26th in pace) against Toronto (15th).

Along with the Raptors giving up the eighth-most points per game at home (115.8), they have surrendered 109-plus points in 11 of their last 15 contests. Even with Philadelphia not having their All-Star starters active, the emergence of Quentin Grimes and the fact Toronto will have a thinner rotation themselves on Wednesday is enough to have confidence in the 76ers to produce 109-plus points.

Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets

It has undoubtedly been a disappointing campaign for the Phoenix Suns, who are currently the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference despite having Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. While the entire season has been a mess for Phoenix, they've tallied a particularly dismal 5-13 record since the start of February.

On the other hand, the Houston Rockets are the No. 5 seed in the West and are currently on a three-game winning streak. Considering how these teams have performed recently, I'll take the Rockets to cover the spread at home, especially with Fred VanVleet carrying a probable tag into Wednesday's contest.

Aside from the Suns sitting at 27th in adjusted defensive rating (116.8) and 20th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.4%), they are 15-19 against the spread (ATS) in road games this season.

Meanwhile, the Rockets can lean on the fact that they are second in adjusted defensive rating (109.4), second in effective field-goal percentage allowed (52.1%), and a solid 17-15 ATS when playing at Toyota Center.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

Instead of expecting a defensive battle in the upcoming clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, I'm forecasting a high-scoring affair on Wednesday due to both teams being efficient on the offensive end of the floor.

At the moment, the Timberwolves are 10th in adjusted offensive rating (114.8) and 12th in effective field-goal percentage (54.9%), while the Nuggets are 2nd in adjusted offensive rating (119.4) and 2nd in effective field-goal percentage (57.6%).

Not to mention, Denver operates at the sixth-fastest pace in the league, leading to them earning a 38-27 record to the over this season. In the first two meetings between the T-Wolves and Nuggets this season, we've gotten 235-plus total points scored in both contests, and both squads are rolling on offense in recent outings.

Minnesota has posted 116-plus points in five of their last six games, and Denver has logged 140-plus points in two of their last three. With the Timberwolves expected to be fully healthy aside from Rudy Gobert being questionable, and the Nuggets expected to have Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray available, there should be points galore in Wednesday's showdown.

