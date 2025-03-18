3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 3/18/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets

These two teams combined for just 232 points on March 10th. I love the smell of a box score fade in the morning.

The Atlanta Hawks struggled shooting the ball in that one, shooting just 44.2% of shots inside the arc. They shot 40.0% on layups and dunks inside five feet. That was masked a bit by 35 made free throws, though.

Overall, Atlanta and the Charlotte Hornets have bottom-nine defensive ratings (DRTGs) in the month of March, and their average tempo this month (100.4) would rank 12th in the NBA on its own. This is a good offensive environment, and Charlotte's offensive rating at home (108.6 ORTG) has been better than their road one (105.5) all year.

Each of the Hawks' last 10 opponents have reached 110 points. Every team but Charlotte reached 118. If the Bees put together a better effort on their home floor, this total should be well on its way to the over.

Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors

This two-game back-to-back situation at home got a lot uglier for the Golden State Warriors yesterday.

With the Denver Nuggets resting key pieces, Golden State played Stephen Curry through a back injury and lost anyway. He's now got to be an extreme question mark on the second leg.

This is quite the implied total for the Warriors when they haven't really flashed offensively in March despite a 7-2 record. Their ORTG is just 116.9 this month (13th in the NBA), and the Milwaukee Bucks are a very neutral matchup to score. They're 13th in DRTG but a brisk 10th in overall pace during this time.

Most of all, this is trying to get ahead of the injury report. There are very few paths to 110 points against the Bucks when Golden State's ORTG is just 112.1 in games where Curry didn't suit up.

I'm too terrified of Giannis Antetokounmpo wrecking an undersized Golden State frontcourt to take the full-game under, but this is another tough spot for the Warriors.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Clippers

Quietly, this is an absolute banger to close out the night.

The Los Angeles Clippers are fully healthy with all of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Norman Powell off the injury report. The Clips are at home, and they've got an outstanding +11.4 net rating (NRTG) in games where that entire trio played. I think it's under the radar because it's just been 16 games.

Of course, the Cleveland Cavaliers are scorching again, too. They're second in the NBA with a +10.2 NRTG this month. Evan Mobley (foot) is a questionable status that looms large here, though.

Cleveland starts a five-game road trip on the west coast tonight, and they last played Sunday. It's an odd spot when the Clippers are a league-best 23-10 against the spread (ATS) at the Intuit Dome this season. Give me the Clips to snatch their first marquee win as they've gotten back to full strength.

