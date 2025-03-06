3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Thursday 3/6/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks

The Indiana Pacers are 3-1 straight up and against the spread (ATS) over the last four games, but they have some injury concerns as Tyrese Haliburton (hip) and Bennedict Mathurin (wrist) are both questionable tonight. Mathurin has been out the last three contests, which has slowed Indiana's success. But Haliburton has missed only 1-of--60 games this season, and that one absence led to a 10-point loss in which the Pacers failed to cover.

Haliburton is also logging 23.4 points per game (PPG) and 11.4 assists per game (APG) while shooting 57.6% from the field and 54.0% from three over his last eight outings. We could attempt to get ahead of the curb by backing the Atlanta Hawks. If Haliburton is unable to go, this spread will surely further move in Atlanta's favor.

We can currently get the Hawks at +3. This pick can't completely hinge on the chance of Haliburton sitting out, but I'm confident in Atlanta regardless.

These teams are similar by each sitting near the top of the league in scoring. Both love to attack the rim, ranking in the top seven of points in the paint per contest, and Atlanta boasts the fourth-highest shot distribution around the rim (per Dunks & Threes).

The possession battle could make the difference in this one. Both teams are in the top 11 for the most forced turnovers per game. However, the Hawks should have a leg up in the rebounding department, ranking 12th in offensive rebounding percentage and 8th for defensive rebounding rate. Meanwhile, Indiana is 29th and 23rd in those two categories.

Atlanta covered the spread in the only head-to-head matchup of the season, and DRatings is only projecting the Pacers to win 120.7-118.4.

Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets

Despite the Golden State Warriors winning 8 of their last 10 while averaging 119.6 PPG, the total against the Brooklyn Nets is set at 224 points. While the Warriors have been putting up some big numbers, the potential pace of this matchup is pointing to the under.

Golden State plays at the 14th-slowest adjusted tempo while Brooklyn has the slowest pace of play. Each team sits in the top seven for the fewest field goal attempts allowed per game. The trick to the under could be the Nets' chances of limiting the Warriors' looks -- who average the sixth-most shots per contest.

Brooklyn checks the first box by allowing the third-fewest three-point attempts per contest. The triple continues to be a big piece for Golden State, which has the third-highest shot distribution from three. The Nets also carry the 13th-highest defensive rebounding percentage, helping limit the Warriors' 5th-highest offensive rebounding rate.

While Golden State forces 15.3 turnovers per game (seventh-most), Brooklyn is also plenty capable of forcing turnovers at 15.5 per contest (sixth-most). Frankly, I don't see a reason why the Nets cannot play at their snail-like pace. DRatings has the total reaching only 218.1 points, and MasseyRatings has it even lower at 215 points.

Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans

The Houston Rockets have been a fade of recent, losing three consecutive games while going 1-2 against the spread (ATS). However, a 4.5-point spread against the 17-45 New Orleans Pelicans feels too low. New Orleans enjoyed a three-game winning streak from February 23 to 27 but has come back down to Earth with a 1-2 record (0-3 ATS) over their past three contests.

Houston has certainly taken a step back, but it should still have plenty of advantages in this one. The Rockets tout the fourth-best defensive rating while the Pelicans have the second-worst defensive rating. The Pelicans have the 10th-highest shot distribution around the rim, but Houston's interior defense is solid by giving up the 15th-fewest points in the paint per contest. Plus, New Orleans' paint attack isn't a gigantic threat with the 14th-fewest points in the paint per contest.

On the other side of the ball, the Rockets should be able to feast. The Pelicans are essentially vulnerable everywhere, allowing the third-highest shot distribution around the rim and the fourth-highest mark from three-point land. Houston usually elects to go at the rim, logging the 11th-most points in the paint per contest along with the 7th-highest shot distribution around the rim. The Rockets have been over 37.0% from three in two of the last three games, adding yet another threat for New Orleans' defense.

Rounding out our pick, Houston ranks 11th in offensive rebounding percentage and 1st for defensive rebounding rate compared to the Pels sitting 10th and 29th in the categories. Considering the major difference in defensive rebounding, the Rockets should win this possession battle, as well.

