3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Thursday 3/27/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are trending in opposite directions before tonight's clash. Atlanta has won 7 of its last 10 while going 7-3 against the spread (ATS), and Miami is 2-8 outright and 4-6 ATS during the same span.

The Hawks' recent success has been thanks to a scoring hot streak, averaging 121.5 points per game (PPG) over the last 10 games. The Heat have the 12th-best defensive rating and the 3rd-slowest pace. With that said, this has taken Atlanta's team total down to 113.5. Still, this team is plenty capable of the over.

Over the last 10 games, the Hawks have seen four teams in the top 10 for the slowest paces, and they still averaged 121.3 PPG in this split.

According to Dunks & Threes, Atlanta has the fourth-highest shot distribution around the rim. Miami gives up the 16th-fewest points in the paint per game, which isn't that great considering its pace. Plus, the Heat allow the 11th-highest three-point shot distribution, and the Hawks have shot over 40.0% from three-point land in three of the last four. Look for the scoring streak to keep rolling.

Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls

Simply from a roster standpoint, the Los Angeles Lakers being only a three-point favorite against the Chicago Bulls is an initial surprise. L.A. is featuring a healthy roster while Nikola Vucevic (back), Josh Giddey (forearm), Lonzo Ball (wrist) are all questionable and Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) and Tre Jones (foot) are out for the Bulls.

Giddey would be a significant loss as he's averaging 22.1 PPG while shooting 54.5% in March. Plus, Vucevic is second on the team with 18.5 PPG while leading with 10.1 rebounds per game (RPG).

From the injuries alone, I'm willing to swing on the Lakers to cover. DRatings' game projections have Los Angeles winning by five points.

This is a solid matchup for the Lakers, as well. They have decent perimeter defense by holding opponents to the 13th-fewest three-point makes per game, and the Bulls have the 3rd-highest three-point shot distribution. Additionally, L.A. has a balanced offense with the 13th-highest shot distribution and 16th-highest from three while Chicago allows the most points in the paint per game and the third-most three-point attempts per contest.

Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings

With 2-8 outright and 3-7 ATS records over the last 10, the Sacramento Kings are one of the easiest fades in the Association right now. Malik Monk (18.1 PPG) has missed the last three games and is questionable (illness) for tonight, making the Kings' concerns even more dire.

Sacramento has scored 110 points or fewer in 8 of the last 10, compared to its season average of 116.0 PPG. I don't see this cold spell suddenly snapping tonight.

Monk could be out, and the Blazers cede the 11th fewest-points in the paint per game. The Kings usually rely on getting to the rim with the 14th-fewest points in the paint per contest compared to the 10th-fewest three-point shots per game. Portland can limit the three, too, giving up the fourth-lowest three-point shot distribution.

DRatings has the Blazers losing by about five points while MasseyRatings has the margin at three points.

