3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Thursday 2/6/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Magic at Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are averaging 121.0 points per game -- good for the third-most in the NBA.

Denver has exceeded 113.5 points at a 72.5% rate (37 out of 51 games) this season, but these -114 odds imply only a 53.3% probability.

There's a reason why the market has lower-than-normal expectations for the Nuggets' offense tonight. The Orlando Magic -- a team that ranks 3rd in defense and 29th in pace -- are in town. Orlando has formed a defensive identity and is letting up the second-fewest points per game, but I think the market may have made an overcorrection with Denver's point total.

For starters, the Nuggets net an improved 122.6 points per game at home (second-most in the NBA). They've surpassed 113.5 points at a massive 79.2% rate at Ball Arena.

Home Team Total Points Orlando Magic Feb 7 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

To add, Denver is averaging 116.6 points per game against teams in the top 10 for fewest points allowed. While that's a clear drop off from their season-long average, it's still above where we need them to be tonight, and we have reason to believe Orlando's defense could come out somewhat weak in this one.

The Magic drop to seventh in defensive rating on the road. Tonight's contest serves as the second leg of a road back-to-back for Orlando -- the final game in a west coast swing -- and they project to be without their top defender in Jalen Suggs (quadriceps). Suggs has missed 15 of Orlando's last 18 games. In this span, the Magic rank just 11th in defensive rating and 15th on the road.

Last month, the Nuggets scored 113 points against the Magic despite playing in Orland and going just 7 for 25 (28.0% 3P%) from downtown. I like Denver's chances to put at least 114 points on the board this time around.

Warriors at Lakers

Tonight's Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors game could get pretty interesting.

The Lakers won the trade deadline before the buzzer even sounded on today's 3:00 p.m. ET cutoff. They brought in Luka Doncic and Mark Williams, setting up the franchise for a promising future.

The problem? Neither of those guys will be ready to go tonight, and the Lakers just shipped out some key players, including Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and Dalton Knecht. They'll be thin tonight.

Golden State is in a similar conundrum after dealing Andrew Wiggins and Dennis Schroder in last night's trade for Jimmy Butler. However, the Warriors figure to have a tad more depth than the Lakers in this one, opening the door for the Dubs to cover this 7.5-point spread.

On the season, the Lakers own a +0.3 net rating while the Warriors boast a -0.2 net rating. Those metrics sort of go out the window following the roster upheaval on both sides, but it's safe to say there is no bigger loss here than Davis.

To add, Stephen Curry-LeBron James battles typically stay close. Steph has scored at least 30 points in five of his last seven games against LeBron. Dating back to last season, these teams have gone 3-3 against each other, and the three Golden State losses were decided by 1, 2, and 10 points.

I think it'll be an overall weird night for both sides given the recent roster moves, and I think this spread is a little too big.

Pacers at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are averaging 110.0 points per game and have scored under 116.5 points at a 74.0% rate this season -- up from the 50.5% implied probability on these -102 odds.

Even at home, the Clippers are amassing just 111.4 points per night and have missed out on the over at this line at a strong 73.1% clip.

In turn, I want to target the under on the Clips' point total in tonight's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Home Team Total Points Under Feb 7 3:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Pacers are a good matchup for opposing offenses. They play at the sixth-fastest pace and let up the 10th-most points per game (115.0). However, the Clippers are averaging only 109.5 points per game against the 10 fastest teams in the league. They scored under 116.5 points at a 69.2% rate in this split.

Plus, Indiana's defense has been moving in the right direction as of late. Across their last 15 games, they rank fifth in defensive rating and have surrendered the ninth-fewest points per game. That makes it all the easier to fade Los Angeles' offense tonight.

Get a No Sweat Token to use on either NBA on TNT games (Mavericks vs Celtics or Warriors vs Lakers) happening tonight, February 6th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.