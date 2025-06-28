Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (37-44) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-34)

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FOX

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-168) | PHI: (+142)

ATL: (-168) | PHI: (+142) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+125) | PHI: +1.5 (-150)

ATL: -1.5 (+125) | PHI: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 6-4, 3.21 ERA vs Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 7-3, 4.08 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Schwellenbach (6-4) against the Phillies and Jesus Luzardo (7-3). When Schwellenbach starts, his team is 6-8-0 against the spread this season. When Schwellenbach starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-5. The Phillies are 7-8-0 against the spread when Luzardo starts. The Phillies were the underdog on the moneyline for two Luzardo starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (50.1%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Braves, Philadelphia is the underdog at +142, and Atlanta is -168 playing at home.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Phillies. The Braves are +125 to cover the spread, while the Phillies are -150.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

Braves versus Phillies on June 28 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (54.2%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 16 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 29 of their 77 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 77 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 35-42-0 against the spread.

The Phillies have been the moneyline underdog 13 total times this season. They've gone 4-9 in those games.

Philadelphia has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +142 or longer.

The Phillies have played in 77 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-42-4).

The Phillies have a 39-38-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.6% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 77 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .256 with 35 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .472.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Olson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .376 this season while batting .247 with 58 walks and 34 runs scored. He's slugging .401.

He is 103rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ozuna takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with five walks.

Austin Riley has an OPS of .745, fueled by an OBP of .321 and a team-best slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Ozzie Albies is batting .223 with a .298 OBP and 28 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 74 hits with a .377 on-base percentage, leading the Phillies in both categories. He's batting .247 and slugging .533.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 103rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 18th and he is 11th in slugging.

Trea Turner is slugging .465 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .302 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Nick Castellanos is batting .282 with 21 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Alec Bohm is hitting .280 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Braves vs Phillies Head to Head

5/29/2025: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/29/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/27/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/10/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/8/2025: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/1/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/31/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/30/2024: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/29/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

