Astros vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Houston Astros are playing the Chicago Cubs.

Astros vs Cubs Game Info

Houston Astros (49-33) vs. Chicago Cubs (48-34)

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: FOX

Astros vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-112) | CHC: (-104)

HOU: (-112) | CHC: (-104) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-188) | CHC: -1.5 (+155)

HOU: +1.5 (-188) | CHC: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Astros vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers (Astros) - 1-2, 4.91 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 4-3, 4.42 ERA

The probable starters are Lance McCullers (1-2) for the Astros and Colin Rea (4-3) for the Cubs. McCullers and his team are 4-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. McCullers' team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-3). The Cubs are 6-5-0 ATS in Rea's 11 starts with a set spread. The Cubs are 3-1 in Rea's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (53.1%)

Astros vs Cubs Moneyline

The Astros vs Cubs moneyline has Houston as a -112 favorite, while Chicago is a -104 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Cubs are +155 to cover, while the Astros are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Cubs contest on June 28, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Astros vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 34, or 60.7%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has been victorious 33 times in 55 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 32 of their 81 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 42-39-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have a 9-16 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Chicago has a record of 8-13 (38.1%).

In the 80 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-33-4).

The Cubs have a 40-40-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has 102 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .489. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season. He has a .322 batting average, as well.

He ranks fourth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging among all qualified batters in the majors.

Isaac Paredes is batting .250 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among all qualified, he is 95th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve has collected 80 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Altuve takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .167 with three walks.

Jake Meyers has been key for Houston with 80 hits, an OBP of .365 plus a slugging percentage of .398.

Meyers brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a walk and an RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker a has .391 on-base percentage to pace the Cubs. He's batting .283 while slugging .520.

He is 36th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's 85 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .549 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is 60th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage in the majors.

Seiya Suzuki has 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 28 walks while batting .259.

Nico Hoerner is slugging .378 to lead his team.

Astros vs Cubs Head to Head

6/27/2025: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/25/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/24/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/23/2024: 7-2 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 CHC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/17/2023: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/16/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/15/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

