Guardians vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 28

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Guardians vs Cardinals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (40-40) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (45-38)

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSMW

Guardians vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-122) | STL: (+104)

CLE: (-122) | STL: (+104) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+164) | STL: +1.5 (-200)

CLE: -1.5 (+164) | STL: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Guardians vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 3-3, 3.38 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 4-5, 4.31 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Slade Cecconi (3-3, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.31 ERA). Cecconi and his team have a record of 5-2-0 against the spread when he starts. When Cecconi starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Cardinals are 7-8-0 ATS in Mikolas' 15 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Mikolas' starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those games.

Guardians vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (57.9%)

Guardians vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Guardians vs Cardinals moneyline has Cleveland as a -122 favorite, while St. Louis is a +104 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Guardians. The Cardinals are -200 to cover, and the Guardians are +164.

Guardians vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Guardians-Cardinals on June 28, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Guardians vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 17 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 11-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 33 of their 78 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 78 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 38-40-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 46 total times this season. They've gone 24-22 in those games.

St. Louis is 10-16 (winning just 38.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 83 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-37-3).

The Cardinals have collected a 45-38-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.378), slugging percentage (.514) and total hits (92) this season. He has a .317 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is hitting .302 with 18 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .366.

His batting average ranks 13th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 80th.

Carlos Santana has collected 61 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Kyle Manzardo has been key for Cleveland with 51 hits, an OBP of .297 plus a slugging percentage of .438.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado is hitting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 107th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan's .368 on-base percentage and .423 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .300.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 80th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .228 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

Alec Burleson's 73 hits pace his team.

Guardians vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/27/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/21/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/20/2024: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2023: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

