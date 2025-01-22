3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Timberwolves at Mavericks

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Dallas Mavericks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Timberwolves at Mavericks Betting Picks

The Timberwolves haven't been firing on all cylinders recently, losing four of their last six games. Despite Minnesota's recent struggles, Dallas has been slightly worse, dropping four of their last five while recording a 10-11 record with Luka Doncic out of the lineup this season.

Spread Betting Minnesota Timberwolves Jan 23 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In addition to Doncic missing another game on Wednesday, the Mavericks have a lengthy injury report that features Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively, Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes, and Jaden Hardy. Aside from not having Donte DiVincenzo available, the Timberwolves are expected to be near full health entering Wednesday's clash against the Mavericks.

Of the 11 losses Dallas has tallied with Doncic inactive, all of them have been by three-plus points. With Anthony Edwards displaying more aggressiveness in recent outings for Minnesota, the T-Wolves are in a decent spot to cover this line as they've gone a formidable 13-10 against the spread (ATS) on the road this season.

As mentioned above, Edwards has been more aggressive on the offensive end of the court in recent games. Ever since Edwards expressed his frustrations about being double-teamed often when he possesses the ball following a loss to the Boston Celtics earlier this month, he's produced 28-plus points in 8 of his last 10 contests.

To Score 30+ Points To Score 30+ Points Anthony Edwards +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Additionally, Edwards has notched 30-plus points in 6 of his last 10 outings, so there's value in taking his alternate points prop in Wednesday's clash versus Dallas.

Across his last 10 appearances, Edwards is averaging 21.9 field goal attempts per game, 10.5 three-point attempts per game, and 8.5 free-throw attempts per game while registering a 56.8% effective field-goal percentage, 48.6% three-point percentage, and 87.1% free-throw percentage during that span.

Even though the Mavs are 10th in adjusted defensive rating (111.4), they present Edwards with the potential of a more fast-paced game as Dallas operates at the 9th-fastest pace.

With Dallas dealing with a variety of injuries and Edwards shouldering plenty of Minnesota's offensive production, the All-Star guard could be in store for yet another outing where he nets 30-plus points.

Despite the Mavericks losing 110-105 to the Charlotte Hornets in their previous game, it wasn't due to a lack of effort from Daniel Gafford. Gafford logged season-best marks in points (31), rebounds (15), and blocks (7) in the loss to the Hornets as he made his third straight start with Dereck Lively sidelined with an ankle sprain.

Daniel Gafford - Blocks Minnesota Timberwolves Jan 23 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While Lively returning with no restrictions on Wednesday could throw a wrench into things, I'm still willing to take Gafford to post two-plus blocks against the T-Wolves. Gafford has accrued multiple blocks in each of his last six starts, and Minnesota is a team that surrenders quite a few swatted shots to the center position.

Along with sitting at 21st in block rate allowed (10.3%), the Timberwolves are giving up the fifth-most blocks per game (2.6) against centers this season. As long as Gafford draws another start for the Mavs on Wednesday, there is value in laddering his blocks to four-plus in a sneaky good matchup versus the T-Wolves.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.


