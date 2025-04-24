3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Thunder vs. Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Thunder at Grizzlies Game 3 Betting Picks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has gone 14 for 42 from the field (33.3% FG%), 4 for 17 from downtown (23.6% 3P%), and has taken only 11 free throws in this series.

Doesn't matter -- the Thunder are still up a convincing 2-0 and put 118 and 130 points on the board in Oklahoma City.

As the series turns to Memphis, we can look for OKC to shoot north of 118.5 points.

Away Team Total Points Oklahoma City Thunder Apr 25 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

SGA sports 51.9%/37.5%/89.8% shooting splits. He's rarely as inefficient as he has been thus far this series, and it speaks volumes that OKC still managed 118 points on Tuesday even when their star missed 19 shots. Regression could be forthcoming for Shai.

On top of that, the Thunder are shooting threes at just a 34.4% clip through two games, so it's not as if someone else on the team has been picking up the slack with unsustainable efficiency.

The truth is, it's pretty easy for OKC's third-ranked offense to pack on the points in this fast-paced matchup. Memphis (1st) and OKC (5th) are two of the fastest teams in the NBA. Oklahoma City averaged 127.0 points against the top-10 pace teams this season. They exceeded 118.5 points in 22 of those 24 games. I like their chances to keep it rolling tonight.

I don't think Chet Holmgren's combined points and rebounds (PR) prop will be set this low for much longer.

Chet Holmgren - Pts + Reb Oklahoma City Thunder Apr 25 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Holmgren was banged up throughout the regular season, which caused him to leave some games early or take on a smaller role due to injury management. That hasn't been the case these playoffs -- as evidenced by a 22.2% usage rate.

In 10 games where Holmgren played more than 25 minutes and earned at least a 22.0% usage rate, he's averaging a mammoth 32.6 PR and cleared 25.5 PR in all but one of the games.

He's also notched 29 and 31 PR this series despite being needed for only 27.0 minutes per night due to blowouts.

Plus, Memphis figures to be a tad more competitive in Game 3 now that they are at home and the spread is within single digits, which should translate to a few more minutes for Chet.

Alex Caruso doesn't always get to play deep into games on this loaded OKC roster, but he makes up for it by averaging a league-leading 0.08 steals per minute (minimum 50 games).

He swiped three steals in 22 minutes in Game 2 and led the team in plus/minus (+18) after going 5 for 10 from the floor, as well.

To Record 2+ Steals To Record 2+ Steals Alex Caruso +126 View more odds in Sportsbook

On the season, Caruso has logged at least two steals in 53.7% of games -- up from the 40.3% implied probability on these +148 odds.

Memphis surrenders the 10th-most steals per game (8.7) and has allowed 10.0 steals per game these playoffs. Notably, Caruso is averaging 1.9 steals against teams that fare in the top-12 of steals allowed. He notched at least two steals in 15 of those 24 contests (62.5%).

Get a Profit Boost Token to use for 3+ leg parlay or SGP wager on any NBA Playoff game happening April 24th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

