3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Thunder at Warriors

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Oklahoma City Thunder face the Golden State Warriors?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Thunder at Warriors Betting Picks

Stephen Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- the old and the new of the Western Conference -- will meet up tonight. The Thunder are favored by 10 points and the over/under is sitting at 223.5.

These teams have split the season series thus far, with the Warriors taking the first game by 11 points and the Thunder winning the rematch by four. For the third and final time this campaign, I think the Warriors will stay within 10 points against the best team in the league.

Golden State is in the middle of a six-game home stand. Steph sat out of last night's win over the Utah Jazz and should be fresh following three full days of rest. He'll play a big role in helping the Warriors win the three-point battle, something that has powered them to two straight competitive games against OKC.

The Warriors are shooting the third-most threes and allowing the 14th-fewest in the league. The Thunder, meanwhile, are shooting the 11th-most trios and surrendering the 11th-most.

Golden State outshot Oklahoma City by 10 and 13 three-point attempts in their first two meetings this season and will certainly look to do the same this time around. It doesn't hurt to have Steph (40.3% 3P%) and Andrew Wiggins (37.8% 3P%) as your lead three-point shooters. Plus, Moses Moody has been shooting threes at a lethal 44.8% clip this month.

The Dubs are primed to win the three-point battle, building a strong case for them to cover this 10-point spread. Add in that Curry is competing in a nationally televised home game, and I think the Warriors can put up a decent fight tonight.

Steph is averaging 23.4 points at home and has scored over 22.5 points in 11 out of 19 games (57.9%) in this split.

He's played five weekday home games that were on national television. Here's a look at his scoring output in that split: 10, 23, 30, 37, and 38 points. Save for one treacherous 2-for-13 shooting performance, he's been nails in this setting.

The Thunder play at the eighth-fastest pace and let up the 11th-most three-point attempts, which should serve Golden State's offense well. Here's a look at Steph's scoring output in home games against a bottom-15 three-point defense: 13, 21, 23, 26, and 26 points.

In one game against OKC this season, Steph went for 36 points and put up 23 field goal attempts (tied for third-most this season). Our projections are high on Steph, forecasting him to score 25.0 points tonight.

He may be the league's leading scorer, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is no stranger to racking up rebounds and assists, too.

On the season, SGA is averaging 11.3 combined rebounds and assists (RA). He's exceeded 10.5 RA in 56.8% of games.

The Warriors come in with a 10th-ranked defense and operate at the 17th-fastest pace. SGA has played 14 games against top-10 defenses that also rank inside the top 20 in pace. In this split, he has cleared 10.5 RA at a 64.3% rate.

To add, Golden State is coughing up the 9th-most rebounds (tied) and 12th-most assists (tied) to guards per minute. And since we're expecting this game to stay competitive, the Thunder could be spared from garbage time, something they've become accustomed to this year. Notably, SGA has cleared 10.5 RA in 19 out of 33 games where he played at least 31 minutes.

Our projections have him down for 12.3 RA in this one.

