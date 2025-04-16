3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for the Play-In Tournament (4/16/25)

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Heat at Bulls

Josh Giddey turned into a stat machine this season, putting up 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game following the All-Star break.

His PRA prop for tonight's Play-In contest between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls is sitting at 37.5 with -128 odds on the over, but I'm having trouble getting there knowing his overall usage and output could be impacted by Miami's slow pace and this game environment.

We can, however, find value in Giddey's made threes prop.

Since the start of February -- right around the time Chicago cleaned house at the trade deadline -- Giddey is averaging 2.0 made threes a night. He drilled at least two trios in 68.0% (17 out of 25) of those games -- up from the 47.6% implied probability on these +110 odds.

Miami gives up the ninth-most three-point attempts and makes per possession, and the Bulls can capitalize. They averaged the third-most three-point makes and attempts this season, and Giddey was a top contributor with a 45.7% 3P% in the second half of the campaign.

He's played the Heat three times since February and has made 2, 3, and 3 three-pointers in those games.

Mavericks at Kings

Wednesday's nightcap features a matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings. The total is set at just 213.5 points, and we can look for these teams to go over that mark.

Since the All-Star break, Dallas ranks eighth in pace and 24th on defense. That's presented a friendly scoring environment for opponents as teams are averaging 119.5 points per game (sixth-most) against the Mavs in that span.

Sacramento doesn't have a limiting defense, either. They rank just 22nd on defense and cough up the third-most made threes per game. On the other hand, the Kings' offense has been thriving with the 12th-best rating since the break.

To add, both groups are top-12 pace teams in clutch time, so a competitive fourth quarter -- the game spread is just 5.0 points -- should favor the over. MasseyRatings forecasts this game to total a whopping 232 points.

Zach LaVine has drilled the 25th-most three-pointers (1,533) among active NBA players. Somehow, he has only nine threes to his name in the playoffs.

A win over Dallas tonight and Memphis on Friday would help LaVine add to his grand total of four playoff games. Can he do what he does best in the process?

Since joining Sacramento, LaVine has logged at least four triples in 46.9% of games. He's done so at a 53.8% rate since the All-Star break. These +134 odds imply only a 40.8% probability.

As mentioned, Dallas has been playing at the eighth-fastest tempo since the break. Here's a look at LaVine's made threes output against top-nine pace teams in that same span: 1, 4, 4, 4, 4, 5, and 8. One of those games (four threes) came against Dallas, and he's currently riding a six-game streak of four-plus made threes.

LaVine should look to be aggressive from behind the arc in what is a rare postseason game for him.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

