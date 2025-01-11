3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 1/11/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. numberFire's NBA power rankings and daily NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Utah Jazz at Phoenix Suns

Home Team Total Points Utah Jazz Jan 11 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Today should be a respite from a trying time for the Phoenix Suns, who have lost five of their last seven with a little organizational chaos along the way.

The 9-27 Utah Jazz are the NBA's doormat, and they'll be without John Collins (hip) and Keyonte George (heel) in tonight's game. Utah's horrible 118.0 defensive rating (DRTG) also operates at the 11th-fastest pace in the NBA.

If there's a team that needs to run up the score and feel good about themselves, it's the Suns. However, it might not be "running it up" when Phoenix's own 115.8 DRTG in their last 10 games is equally poor. That's why we're avoiding the spread.

Against a better defense, Phoenix just won a shootout with 123 points. Utah can keep some sort of pace with Lauri Markkanen active, but this seems primed for the Suns' marquee scorers to batter a Jazz D surrendering 117.9 points per game to all foes.

Tyus Jones - Pts + Ast Utah Jazz Jan 11 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

One of the ways they can is a quick Tyus Jones start.

He'll probably need one to stay on the floor, so this is not a combo prop that'll come down to a hook. He smashed it in his one game with at least 25 minutes since Bradley Beal moved to the bench, but Jones found himself there after Beal's tremendous efforts in the two other contests.

Utah should provide an opportunity for a quality start. They've allowed the sixth-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing point guards.

Though he might fall woefully short if benched, our daily NBA projections' median output for Jones is 11.4 points and 5.8 assists in 27.0 minutes, so this line is undervalued for all outcomes of his playing time.

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves

Total Points Under Jan 12 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Styles collide in Minneapolis, but this line is simply too high as one aggregates how the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves play.

Memphis is the Association's stock car in terms of pace (105.4), but they haven't been particularly prone to overs with just a 114.8 offensive rating (ORTG) and 112.7 DRTG over their last 10 games. They're at 122.8 points per game in this stretch facing much worse defenses than the Timberwolves'.

Meanwhile, the T-Wolves closer resemble a big rig rumbling down a freeway. They're 26th in pace, 21st in ORTG, and 6th in DRTG. Even with such a public "under" notion, Minnesota has seen 54.1% of their games fall under the total this season.

Personally, a total hung in the 230s with Minnesota will be an automatic under bet for me. Even if the tenor of the game is leaning over as an off night defensively, the Wolves' reliance on the three (seventh-most attempts per game in the NBA) from iffy shooters like Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle can quickly spell doom for that result.

