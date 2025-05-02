3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Rockets vs. Warriors in Game 6 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Houston Rockets face the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Rockets at Warriors Game 6 Betting Picks

The over is on a roll, hitting in back-to-back matchups. Game 5 featured the largest combined total yet at 247 points, smashing the 203.0 total. Increased production from the Rockets' offense has been a notable story over the last two matchups.

Houston lived at the free throw line in Game 5 by taking 38 shots, which is in line with shooting the eighth-most free throws per contest during the regular season. Golden State also sported the seventh-most personal fouls per play in the regular season, suggesting this is somewhat sustainable. After logging a mediocre 21.3 free throw attempts per game over the first three games, the Rockets are now posting 34.5 free throws shots per game over the last two. This is a major bullet point for Houston going forward as its a huge lift to an offense that held the eighth-lowest effective field goal percentage (eFG%) in the regular season.

Away Team Total Points Houston Rockets May 3 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Houston has provided elite three-point efficiency since Game 4, as well, making 45.3% of its shots from beyond the arc. From Game 1 to 3, the Rockets averaged 46.0 points in the paint per game; this is even up to 51.0 in the last two meetings. Houston may have finally figured something out in this series as its offensive numbers are up across the board.

With that said, the Rockets' 100.5 team total is a great spot for the over -- especially after posting 131 points in Game 5. DRatings' game projections have Houston reaching 105.6 points while MasseyRatings is forecasting 108.0 points.

Amen Thompson has played a big part in the Rockets' increase in paint production, for he's logged 21.0 points per game (PPG) over the last two while shooting 62.5% from the field.

With only 0.4 three-point attempts per game in this series, it's no secret how Thompson looks to score. During the regular season, he took 71.9% of his shots within 10 feet of the rim, and that mark has stayed pretty steady at 69.6% for this series.

Amen Thompson - Points Houston Rockets May 3 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Regularly attacking the rim is also putting Thompson at the free throw line. He's averaging 7.0 free throw attempts per contest over the last two, including nine in Game 5. Converting 11 of his past 14 free throws (78.6%) also provides comfort for Thompson cashing in on these golden opportunities.

Ultimately, if Houston's increased point production keeps up, it will need to find success around the rim. It had the 10th-highest shot distribution around the rim during the regular season (per Dunks & Threes), and Thompson played a vital role in that.

After posting 9.0 PPG, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game during the regular season, Draymond Green's production has taken a step back in the playoffs to 6.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 2.2 APG. That's good for 14.2 combined, yet his points, rebounds, and assists per game is set at 18.5 for tonight.

Draymond Green - Pts + Reb + Ast Draymond Green Under May 3 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Starting with his big dip in APG, the Rockets ceded the fewest assists allowed per made field goal and second-fewest assists allowed per game before the postseason. The Warriors shooting under 35.0% from three-point land in two of the last three is only hurting Green's potential assists even more. In fact, Green is averaging only 6.4 potential assists per game in the postseason compared to 10.8 during the regular season. Taking under his 3.5 assists (+118) is another promising side and would further help the under for his combo.

Even the veteran forward's usage rate has dropped from 16.4% to 15.0% in the playoffs. While he's provided a solid 109.6 defensive rating this series, I'm out on almost anything involving Green on the offensive end. His assists and points are down, and I don't expect that to change considering the advanced stats.

