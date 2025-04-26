3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Rockets vs. Warriors in Game 3 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Houston Rockets face the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Rockets at Warriors Game 3 Betting Picks

Spread Betting Houston Rockets Apr 27 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There is major injury news in this game that we probably won't see resolved until minutes before tip.

Jimmy Butler (bruised tailbone) is questionable, but he should make every effort to play in a series tied at one. Posted props at FanDuel Sportsbook are probably a good sign he's in the mix to play.

However, this pick isn't assuming Buckets sits. The Rockets are just the better team.

Houston shot 3-for-13 (23.1%) on threes deemed entirely wide open in Game 1 and still rallied to have a shot at the end of that game. With better shooting efficiency in Game 2, the Rockets were up 7 when Butler departed due to injury and ended up winning by 15.

Alperen Sengun is a major problem for a Dubs squad we knew was lacking size. He's shot just 51.5% from the field and still is averaging 21.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in the series.

Obviously, Butler out would be a major win for taking this line now, but I'm laddering the spread and moneyline now. Whenever H-Town has a reasonable night -- not even hot -- from deep, they should comfortably pace the Warriors.

Fred VanVleet - Pts + Ast Houston Rockets Apr 27 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

No player is more indicative of the Rockets' upside in this series than Fred VanVleet.

A former assassin in the Toronto Raptors' 2019 title run, VanVleet has been anything but amidst two games in this series. His 51.5% true shooting (TS%) this season was never the most efficient from the point guard spot, but 30.5 TS% in the postseason is an outlier of poor performance thus far.

Houston's riding their guy, though. He's averaged 41.0 regulation minutes to this point, and Jalen Green's hot-and-cold dynamic isn't exactly a bonafide spot where he'll lose playing time.

VanVleet has also averaged 8.0 potential assists per game in the series so far, yet he's converted just 4.5 per game. There's room to spike in that regard.

FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections expect 15.4 points and 7.5 assists in 38.0 minutes tonight. Projections are blind to extreme cold streaks. Could Freddy's end tonight?

All customers get a Profit Boost Token to use on any "Downtown Jackpot" wager for April 26th or 27th NBA Playoff games. If your player scores the most 3-pointers this weekend, you’ll get a share of $1M in Bonus Bets! See full terms and conditions on the promotions page. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

