3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Pacers vs. Cavs in Game 2 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Indiana Pacers face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Pacers at Cavaliers Game 2 Betting Picks

After getting upset in Game 1 on their home floor against the Pacers, the Cavaliers are already in must-win territory in Game 2 before they head to Indiana for the next two contests in the series. With Cleveland dealing with a few injuries to marquee players in their rotation, I'm fully expecting Donovan Mitchell to be ultra-aggressive on the offensive end of the court.

Player To Score X+ Points Each Quarter Player To Score X+ Points Each Quarter Donovan Mitchell To Score 5+ Points in Each Quarter +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Despite the Cavs falling short in the series opener, Mitchell did his part, finishing with 33 points. Aside from Mitchell setting the NBA playoff record of 30-point games in Game 1 of postseason series, the dynamic guard contributed at least six points in each quarter.

This time around, we'll take Mitchell to score five-plus points in each quarter of Tuesday's matchup as he's achieved this benchmark in 14 of the 19 quarters he's been active in during these playoffs. There's a chance Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are either ruled out and/or limited if they suit up, putting even more of the offensive workload on Mitchell's shoulders.

Andrew Nembhard has been extremely reliable for the majority of Indiana's current postseason run, and he's coming off a Game 1 performance where he tallied 23 points with 5 made threes. Across the Pacers' six playoff games so far, Nembhard has knocked down three-plus shots from beyond the arc in four of the contests, converting an impressive 57.1% of his attempts from that range during that span.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Andrew Nembhard +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

On the other hand, the Cavaliers are registering the highest three-point percentage allowed (37.9%) and most made threes per game allowed (14.8) among teams remaining in the postseason. Taking that into account, Nembhard should have ample opportunities to continue firing from deep as Cleveland centers their attention on slowing down the likes of Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner.

Even though Nembhard wasn't much of a volume or efficient three-point shooter during the regular season, I'm willing to ride the hot hand in a game that should see plenty of outside shots put up. Nembhard has also logged 30-plus minutes in five consecutive playoff games for the Pacers, so we should expect him to be on the court often -- assuming he can remain out of foul trouble.

In the fourth quarter of Game 1, head coach Kenny Atkinson elected to go with a bit of a smaller lineup, which led to Jarrett Allen seeing only six minutes of action in the final quarter. Regardless of Evan Mobley's status for Game 2, one of Atkinson's best options is to deploy more of Allen to provide Cleveland with more of a presence in the paint and on the boards.

Jarrett Allen - Pts + Reb Indiana Pacers May 6 11:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even with his limited playing time in the fourth quarter, Allen was efficient in Game 1, going 6 for 7 from the field with 12 points and 5 rebounds in 30 minutes. While each playoff series is different, Allen posted 26-plus points and rebounds in the final two contests against the Miami Heat in the first round.

If Mobley is unable to play for the Cavs on Tuesday, Allen will certainly see an uptick in playing time, scoring opportunities, and rebound chances. At the moment, FanDuel Research's projections have Allen finishing with 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds, which is enough for him to achieve the over on his points-plus-rebounds prop line.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

