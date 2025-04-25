3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Pacers vs. Bucks in Game 3 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Indiana Pacers face the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Pacers at Bucks Game 3 Betting Picks

Even with Damian Lillard back, the Bucks couldn't escape the Pacers on Tuesday and have now been outscored by 27 points through two games. As the series turns to Milwaukee, so too has the market. The Bucks are favored by 5.5 points and have -220 odds on their moneyline for tonight.

However, there's a world where this series isn't as back-and-forth as one might expect, and I feel comfortable taking the Pacers +5.5.

Indiana finished the regular season with the fourth-best effective field goal percentage and a league-best clutch net rating. They ranked eighth on defense in the second half and feature about as much bench depth as you could ask for in a playoff series.

These top notch qualities allowed them to beat Milwaukee by eight points in Game 2 despite the Bucks getting 34 points, 19 rebounds, and 7 assists from Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as 28 points and 12 rebounds from Bobby Portis. Kyle Kuzma also shot a rare 5 for 10 from the field in that one. It's hard to lose a game when all three of those players are firing -- and the team shoots 40.0% from three -- which suggests the Bucks are outmatched in this series.

Home court advantage figures to swing things, especially since Indiana has been known to have some hiccups on the road. However, Indiana -- when healthy -- has lost just one of their last 28 games by more than seven points. I think the Bucks will punch back tonight but leave the door open for Indiana to cover.

No one likes playing the Bucks more than Pascal Siakam. He scored 20, 25, 25, and 26 points against Milwaukee in the regular season before going for 24 and 25 in Game 1 and 2.

On the year, Siakam has scored at least 20 points in 62.5% of games where he played more than 30 minutes. On the road, he's reached this benchmark at a 67.8% clip. These -125 odds imply only a 55.5% probability.

Not only has this matchup proved fruitful for Siakam, but he could also take on a bigger share of scoring duties in a road game. Indiana's .500 record on the road is in part due to their guards, who shoot 45.4% from the field on the road compared to 48.7% (second-best in the NBA) at home. Indiana's team three-point percentage also drops more than two percentage points away from Gainbridge. Look for Indiana to operate through Siakam in Game 3.

Brook Lopez scored at least 10 points in 70.0% of games this season -- way up from the 46.3% implied probability on these +116 odds.

He's added in eight and nine points this series but is primed to finally get back to double-digits now that Milwaukee is at home and due for a 118.5 implied team total.

Lopez thrives in high tempo games, averaging 14.3 points against top-8 pace teams this season. He scored at least 10 points in 79.2% of those games (19 out of 24), including all four of his matchups against Indiana.

It's typical for role players to step up to the plate in home playoff games, and I think we'll see that from Brook tonight.

