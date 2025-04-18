3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Dallas Mavericks face the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Mavericks at Grizzlies Play-In Betting Picks

With the Western Conference's 8 seed on the line, I'm expecting both sides to be at their best tonight. At least offensively, both sides were just that in their previous Play-In games. That makes over 220.5 an intriguing approach to this game.

Though Memphis lost their first Play-In game, they still put up 116 points on a Golden State side that led the league in defensive rating after the All-Star break. That's nothing new for the Grizz; Memphis averaged 121.7 points per game during the regular season, second in the league. In four head-to-head meetings with Dallas, the Grizzlies averaged 122.3 points.

That's to be expected, however, considering the Grizzlies led the league in pace.

Dallas' season-long pace numbers aren't pretty, but they were quietly the 8th-fastest team in the league after the All-Star break. They've averaged 113.8 points per 100 possession with Anthony Davis on the floor, so I wouldn't expect them to struggle offensively against a Memphis side that's just 18th in defensive rating over the second half.

Both sides saw their first Play-In games finish with at least 226 points, too. In what could be a faster than expected matchup, the over is worth a look.

Anthony Davis cruised to 27 points despite an uncharacteristically inefficient night from the floor in Dallas' first Play-In game. AD shot just 39.1% from the floor in that one, but the usage was highly encouraging. Davis attempted 23 shots in the win -- tied for his most since joining the Mavs.

Against the fastest-paced team in the Assocation, that usage should help Davis go over his 27.5-point prop tonight.

Davis has only averaged 20 points per game in Dallas, but the Mavericks haven't really asked him to do much more than that. The 35 minutes he played in their first Play-In game were easily his most since the trade; Dallas held him to 30 points or fewer in seven of his nine regular season games with the team.

But in a win-or-go-home matchup, I'd be shocked to see AD not flirt with 40 minutes. The 35 minutes he posted on Wednesday came despite Dallas leading by 23 at halftime and eventually winning by 14 points.

Memphis is a step-up in terms of competition, so this should be a closer game. They aren't, however, that much of a tougher matchup inside. The Grizzlies are middle-of-the-pack in terms of points in the paint and total points allowed to the center position. They've also permitted the 8th-most points to opposing power forwards -- a spot AD has seen plenty of run in alongside Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively.

Now, the Grizzlies do have a pair of strong rim protectors in Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey, but we've seen AD feast against those two earlier this season. He exploded for 40 points against them back in December and has averaged 27 points against Jackson across 14 career matchups.

In a pace-up spot against a frontcourt Davis has already proved capable of torching, getting -102 odds for him to go over 27.5 points is more than a reasonable number.

Jaren Jackson Jr. also struggled with efficiency in his first Play-In game. The Memphis big man shot just 6-of-15 from the floor, finishing with 18 points. Even so, Jackson averaged 22.3 points per game during the regular season, so we certainly aren't asking too much for him to score 20 in tonight's elimination game.

Like Davis, this isn't the greatest matchup for JJJ at face value. But despite AD's stellar defensive reputation, Jackson hasn't had much trouble against him in recent matchups. He's averaged 23.3 points across four Davis matchups the last two seasons, cracking 25 points in three of those.

The rest of the Mavericks frontline shouldn't scare us, either. Jackson popped for 35 points in his lone home date with Dallas, and the Mavs have permitted the seventh-most points to power forwards on the year.

Our NBA projections peg Jaren Jackson for 23.4 points -- the most among any player in this game. That, along with his prior success against Davis, makes the over on his points prop worth considering tonight.

