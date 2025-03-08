3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Lakers at Celtics

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Lakers face the Boston Celtics?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Note: All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Lakers at Celtics Betting Picks

This betting line says you should be surprised if the Lakers pull this one out. Would anyone be?

L.A.'s been one of the best teams in the league since acquiring Luka Doncic. They're 15th in offensive rating (114.8 ORTG), 1st in defensive rating (106.7 DRTG), and 7th in net rating (+7.9 NRTG). They're not far behind Boston (+9.0) in this stretch in the latter.

The Celtics have hit an odd point in their season where Jrue Holiday (hand) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) aren't playing much. They're listed for props on FanDuel tonight, implying hopes we'll see a full-strength version of this potential NBA Finals preview. The same goes for L.A.'s Jaxson Hayes (knee).

DRatings has this spread at just 5.2 median points, implying the Lakers should win about 33.8% of the time. We'd have expected closer to a +195 moneyline at that projection.

A close, competitive game still likely cashes this ticket with ease. Boston's 4-4 against the spread (ATS) record in their last eight isn't convincing enough form to lay such heavy chalk if both teams are healthy.

Jayson Tatum - Points Jayson Tatum Under Mar 9 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

One of the reasons the C's haven't been quite the sure bet they were a year ago is Jayson Tatum's struggles in March.

Heck, since he threw his name into the ring for "face of the league", Tatum's shooting a pedestrian 48.2% from the field and an even worse 33.3% from deep. This has come against frighteningly bad defensive competition like the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and Denver Nuggets. Enter one of the best defenses in the NBA.

Another issue for Tatum at this mark could be usage. He's enjoyed a 34.2% usage rate in his last six games with Holiday and Porzingis rotating in and out, but at full strength, he's still got them, Jaylen Brown (32.2% in his last six), and Derrick White (22.2%) to contend with for shots.

With all players projected healthy, FanDuel Research's NBA projections expect just 24.2 median points from "The Anomaly". This line is being boosted by a narrative against his childhood team, but 25-plus against an elite defense is a tall task.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

