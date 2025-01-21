3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Knicks at Nets

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks face the Brooklyn Nets?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Knicks at Nets Betting Picks

While the Knicks have alternated wins and losses over their last eight games, Jalen Brunson has been more aggressive in the scoring department in recent contests. Across his last six starts, Brunson is averaging 33.3 PPG on 21.3 field goal attempts per game and 8.8 free throw attempts per game while scoring 26-plus points in each of those outings.

Despite New York being double-digit favorites, head coach Tom Thibodeau plays his starters heavy minutes, and Brunson would be one of the reasons why the Knicks secure a lopsided victory. With the Nets sitting at 26th in adjusted defensive rating (116.1), 30th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (57.1%), and 28th in free throw rate allowed (28.6%), we'll ride the hot hand given Brunson's recent performances.

Jalen Brunson - Points New York Knicks Jan 22 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Along with backing Brunson to hit the over on his points prop, there's solid value in taking him to knock down three-plus threes on Tuesday. In addition to Brooklyn's other woeful defensive metrics, they are 30th in three-point percentage allowed (38.0%) and 20th in three-point rate allowed (43.1%).

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Jalen Brunson +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

On top of that, Brunson has converted three-plus threes in 21 of his 43 starts this season, including four of his last five contests. The implied probability of Brunson making three-plus threes in 48.8% of his appearances this year suggests the odds should be closer to +105 in this market.

In recent years with the Knicks, Josh Hart has become a do-it-all player, contributing plenty of stats in the box score each night when he's on the floor. Despite being listed at 6-foot-4, Hart is a fantastic rebounder and he can facilitate when needed, which improves his chances of recording a double-double in a variety of ways.

After notching a double-double in 9 of his first 26 starts this season, Hart has achieved a double-double in 12 of his last 17 games. Additionally, Hart has contributed 12-plus points while grabbing 9 rebounds in each of his last two contests, so he's been really close to adding more double-doubles to his season total.

To Record A Double Double To Record A Double Double Josh Hart +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Up to this point, Hart is producing a career-high 9.5 rebounds per game while he should have plenty of rebound chances if the Nets can keep the game somewhat competitive. Even though Brooklyn is giving up the 8th-fewest total rebounds per game (51.4), they are also 22nd in effective field-goal percentage (52.9%) and 27th in rim field-goal percentage (60.0%), leaving boards available for Hart and New York's other players in the rotation.

Our NBA daily projections have Hart finishing with 11.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in Tuesday's clash versus the Nets. Hart's assists numbers could also be aided with Brooklyn ranking 29th in assist rate allowed (66.4%).

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on any NBA games taking place on January 21st, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

