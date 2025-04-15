3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Hawks vs. Magic in the Play-In Tournament

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

The NBA's Play-In Tournament begins today with the 7 and 8 seeds dueling in a doubleheader. The winners will secure the 7 seed in the playoffs while the losers will await the winners of Wednesday's 9-10 games. Which bets stand out today as the Atlanta Hawks face the Orlando Magic?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Hawks at Magic Betting Picks

Starting with the spread, the Hawks are five-point underdogs on the road. Each team will be missing key pieces as Atlanta is without Clint Capela (hand) and Jalen Johnson (shoulder) while the Magic will be without Jalen Suggs (knee).

While about 58% of moneyline picks on FanDuel Sportsbook are backing Orlando, I Iike the Hawks to cover. DRatings' game projections have Atlanta losing by 4.6 points while MasseyRatings has it at 3.0 points.

According to Dunks & Threes, the Hawks have the sixth-highest shot distribution around the rim, and they average the third-most points in the paint per contest. Despite injuries, this remains relevant with Dyson Daniels (14.1 PPG) taking 66.0% of his shots within 10 feet of the rim, Onyeka Okongwu (13.4 PPG) attempting 74.3% of his shots in the same range, and Zaccharie Risacher (12.6 PPG) taking 50.1% of his shots within 10 feet.

Meanwhile, the Magic cede the 12th-highest shot distribution around the rim compared to the lowest from three-point land. Orlando's offense isn't very efficient either, touting the 15th-highest shot distribution around the rim and 13th-lowest from beyond the arc.

Adding more concern to Orlando's defense, Atlanta averages the fourth-most free throw attempts per contest while the Magic have the second-most personal fouls per play. The Hawks are even tracking for a possession advantage thanks to the 10th-highest offensive rebounding percentage compared to Orlando holding the 14th-lowest mark.

At the very least, Atlanta has enough to keep this one close.

Orlando certainly has some scoring inefficiencies -- as seen by its fourth-worst offensive rating. However, the Magic have a way of turning everything into a snail-like pace, playing at the Association's slowest pace.

With Orlando giving up the second-fewest field goal makes and fewest attempts per game, expect this slow pace to continue into tonight. The under is also 5-2 over the previous seven head-to-head meetings.

Along with the pace likely helping the under, turnovers should be prominent. Each offense is in the bottom half of turnovers per game. Plus, the Hawks force the fourth-most turnovers per contest while the Magic average the second-most forced turnovers per game. Good luck finding rhythm on offense with consistent turnovers and chaos.

As mentioned, the Magic have a susceptible interior defense playing into Zaccharie Risacher's hands. While he's shot over 39.0% from three in three consecutive months, 50.1% of his shots still comes from within 10 feet of the basket.

After logging 16.3 PPG in March, the rookie is still above his season average of 12.6 PPG by totaling 13.8 PPG in April. He's averaging 15.3 PPG over the past six while reaching at least 12 points in four of the six.

Improved efficiency from three always helps, too, as opponents shoot 36.5% from three against Orlando (eighth-highest for defense).

Another successful scoring day for Risacher seems likely as our NBA DFS projections have the rookie reaching 13.2 points.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

