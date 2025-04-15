3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Grizzlies vs. Warriors in the Play-In Tournament

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

Grizzlies at Warriors Play-In Betting Picks

From a matchup perspective, the Grizzlies and Warriors might be the most captivating matchup possible of the teams who could have tumbled into the West's 7-8 matchup.

These teams met in the playoffs in both 2015 and 2022. The Dubs won in six games during both series. That might be why they're getting this extreme amount of love despite identical records this year and the rosters being quite a bit different.

Memphis enters as winners of four of six under new coach Tuomas Iisalo, but they did lose by nine to Golden State on April 1st. Stephen Curry dropped 52 points on 75.3% true shooting (TS%). I'll own this bet likely losing again if he's that hot from the floor.

DRatings (4.5) and Massey (4.1) game projections have this spread well below 7.0 points. Of course, they also show value on Memphis' 27.8% implied win odds via their moneyline, as well.

Golden State just lost consecutive "must-win" home games to avoid this scenario. Would it be crazy if a quality, experienced Grizzlies team with elite size got them, too? I'll ladder these outcomes with the primary play on the spread.

This matchup benefits Jaren Jackson Jr.'s counting stats in two key ways.

First, Golden State doesn't attack the rim. Their 53.1% rate of shooting twos is only higher than the Boston Celtics. That'll help the NBA leader in fouls per game (3.47) avoid his patented undoing in this market.

Secondarily, Jackson Jr. shifts to the five often to counter the Dubs' small-ball approach as 6'7" Draymond Green mans the middle. If they use a center next to Jackson, it's likely Jimmy Butler on the 6'11" forward. He's a size mismatch for the hosts, which is how he's averaged 23.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in four matchups with the Warriors this season.

Size is a huge reason why I'm picking Memphis to pull off the upset, and a healthy outlook for Trip in FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections doesn't hurt that line of thinking. We're expecting 21.6 points and 6.5 rebounds in 36.4 minutes on Tuesday.

