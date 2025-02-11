3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Grizzlies at Suns

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Memphis Grizzlies face the Phoenix Suns?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Grizzlies at Suns Betting Picks

The Grizzlies are scoring a league-leading 123.5 points per game as well as 123.6 points on the road.

Can Memphis punch a hair above their average in tonight's NBA on TNT battle against the Suns?

The Grizzlies play at the fastest pace in the NBA (104.49) -- by a significant margin. The gap between Memphis' pace and the team that ranks 5th in tempo (Denver Nuggets) is equivalent to the gap between 5th and 28th in pace. That pace allows us to trust this offense even when they aren't shooting the ball well, though that probably won't be an issue against the Suns' meh defense.

Phoenix forces the third-fewest turnovers and lets up the 11th-most shot attempts per game. Overall, they check in with a 25th-ranked defense. The Grizzlies have played 25 games against the bottom-12 defenses. In this split, they have averaged a stunning 128.4 points. They put at least 123 points on the board at a 76.0% rate and exceeded 124.5 points in 64.0% of those games.

With no notable names on the injury report and two full days of rest under their belt, the Grizzlies should come out strong in this matchup. Memphis has scored at least 125 points in 8 of their last 12 games. The lone misses in this stretch were against defenses that rank 1st, 4th, 6th, and 17th. I think they'll take care of business tonight.

Has the market caught up to what Desmond Bane has been doing lately?

Bane has played 21 basketball games since December 21st. In this span, he's averaging 33.3 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) and has exceeded 29.5 PRA at a ferocious 80.9% rate.

The Suns cough up the 12th-most points and the 8th-most rebounds to guards per minute. On New Year's Eve, Bane scorched this Suns team for 31 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds -- good for 43 PRA.

To add, Bane has been a total road dog this season, netting 30.1 PRA at visiting venues in comparison to 28.3 PRA at home. He's achieved at least 30 PRA in 10 of his last 12 road games and should be able to keep it up against a Suns team that has one of the more exploitable interior defenses in the NBA.

Bane is averaging the 16th-most drives per game (14.1) across his last 16 contests -- more than players such as Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, and James Harden.

Whether he's dishing it out for an easy bucket or taking it to the hoop himself, Bane has a nice path to clear this prop tonight.

Bad injury luck has forced us to forget about Luke Kennard throughout his career, but not tonight.

Since the 2020-21 season, Kennard has gone a combined 614 for 1330 from downtown (46.2% 3P%).

This season, he's maintained a stellar 47.7% three-point percentage, which is the highest (by nearly two percentage points) among players who have attempted at least 175 threes.

He's straight money from long range, and the Grizzlies are feeding him more minutes as a result. Kennard has played at least 20 minutes in all but two games since Christmas Day. He's averaging 2.6 3PM on 49.1% shooting and 24.0 minutes in that span.

Kennard has drilled at least two threes in 19 out of 23 games (82.5%) where he played at least 22 minutes. While Kennard is not overly reliable from a minutes perspective, I'm still surprised we are getting this prop at plus money. Since Christmas Day, he checks in with the team's third-best net rating among 20-plus minute players.

I'll also call out Kennard 3+ Made Threes at +350. He's nailed at least three trios in 56.5% of his 22-plus minute games and has drilled seven threes in two games since late January.

