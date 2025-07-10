MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 10
Will Juan Soto or Pete Alonso go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles
- Juan Soto (Mets): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 91 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 92 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 90 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Jesse Winker (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Jacob Stallings (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles
- Juan Soto (Mets): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 91 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 92 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 90 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Jesse Winker (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Jacob Stallings (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
- Starling Marte (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)