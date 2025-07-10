Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 10

Will Juan Soto or Pete Alonso go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles

Juan Soto (Mets): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 91 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+190 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 91 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 92 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 92 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 90 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 90 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 39 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 25 games (has homered in 16% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jesse Winker (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 32 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Ramón Urías (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Jacob Stallings (Orioles): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Mark Vientos (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 77 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

