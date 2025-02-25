3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Cavaliers at Magic

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Orlando Magic?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Cavaliers at Magic Betting Picks

After a solid start to the season, the Magic have struggled to generate points, falling all the way to 30th in points per game (104.3). Over their last 20 games with Paolo Banchero back in the lineup, Orlando has produced fewer than 107 points in 14 of those contests, averaging 103.3 points per game during that span.

Unfortunately for the Magic, things won't get much easier on Tuesday versus the Cavaliers, who are ninth in adjusted defensive rating (111.9) and sixth in effective field-goal percentage allowed (52.8%). Amid their current seven-game win streak, Cleveland has given up 107 or fewer points in three of their last five contests.

Home Team Total Points Under Feb 26 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As for the Magic, their offensive metrics don't inspire much confidence, ranking 28th in adjusted offensive rating (107.5), 29th in effective field-goal percentage (50.3%), and 30th in three-point percentage (30.5%). While FanDuel Research's Riley Thomas has the under in Tuesday's Cavs-Magic showdown listed as one of his favorite NBA bets on the slate, I also like taking the under on Orlando's team total.

Evan Mobley has the potential to become a special player in the NBA, and the first-time All-Star is flashing his stellar upside recently. Following a four-game absence in late January, Mobley has averaged 18.9 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 3.6 APG, and 2.2 BPG on a 58.6% effective field-goal percentage over his last 13 contests.

Ahead of Tuesday's bout against Orlando, we'll be focusing on Mobley's points and rebounds. Over his 13 games since returning from injury, Mobley has achieved 27-plus points and rebounds in nine of those outings, including a current stretch of seven straight contests.

Evan Mobley - Pts + Reb Cleveland Cavaliers Feb 26 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Additionally, in two of Mobley's four games where he fell short of 27-plus points plus rebounds, he logged 25 and 26 points plus rebounds. Given how active and aggressive Mobley has been on the offensive end of the floor recently, we'll back the over on his points and rebounds prop, especially with the Magic struggling to hit shots.

To correlate with taking the under on Orlando's team total, we'll forecast Banchero to convert fewer than two threes in Tuesday's matchup. Despite Banchero attempting a career-high 5.6 threes per game this season, he hasn't been overly efficient from beyond the arc, making only 30.0% of his outside shots.

Besides Banchero averaging 1.7 made threes per game, the athletic forward has also shot slightly worse since returning from his 34-game absence that spanned from early November to early January. In his 20 games since returning from injury, Banchero has made 1.6 threes per game on 28.7% shooting from behind the three-point line, and he's registered fewer than two threes in 13 of those contests.

Paolo Banchero - Made Threes Paolo Banchero Under Feb 26 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

While the Cavaliers are 21st in three-point percentage allowed (36.2%), they are 6th in three-point rate allowed (40.7%), so Banchero might see limited opportunities from deep. Being that Banchero has knocked down fewer than two shots from beyond the arc in 60% of his 25 appearances this season, these odds for him to go under on his threes prop are pretty enticing.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

