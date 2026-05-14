3 Best MLB NRFI Picks Today May 14: No Run First Inning Bets and Odds

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves — NRFI

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds — NRFI

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates — NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

NRFI Pick #1: Cubs at Braves — No Run First Inning

7:15 PM ET | Chris Sale vs. Ben Brown

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 14 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the strongest NRFI matchup on Thursday's entire MLB slate, and the reasoning starts with Chris Sale.

The Atlanta Braves' ace enters with a 2.20 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and the best first-inning profile of any starter in the National League. Sale is at his most electric in the opening frame — his sidearm fastball-slider combination is maximally deceptive against lineups seeing him for the first time in a game, and the Chicago Cubs' offense is in a deep, prolonged slump, hitting just .202 over the last 10 games with only three total runs scored in their last four contests. An ice-cold lineup facing one of baseball's premier strikeout lefties in an opening inning is one of the purest NRFI scenarios available.

On the other side, Ben Brown of the Cubs counters with a 1.82 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP — two metrics that signal elite run prevention and first-inning stuff. Brown, who has been mostly a reliever this season, has been one of the most underrated hurlers in the NL in 2026, and Atlanta's powerful lineup, anchored by Matt Olson and a red-hot Drake Baldwin, faces a difficult first look at a right-hander with Brown's arm-side movement and pitch sequencing.

The combination of two dominant starters, a historically cold Cubs offensive stretch, and a game total set at just 7.5 creates textbook NRFI conditions.

NRFI Pick #2: Nationals at Reds — No Run First Inning

12:40 PM ET | Chase Burns vs. Foster Griffin

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 14 4:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chase Burns is the central reason to back the NRFI in this matchup. His first-inning profile is exceptional — a 98 mph four-seam fastball combined with a slider hitters have whiffed on nearly half the time they swing makes for one of the most difficult first-inning sequences in baseball. Burns generates swing-and-miss at the 95th percentile in MLB, meaning opposing hitters rarely make loud contact in their first exposure to his arsenal during any given start. His 34.8% whiff rate and 28.6% strikeout rate ensure that the Nationals' lineup will not be finding a rhythm quickly against him in the opening frame.

Washington enters with a lineup that ranks below average in first-inning run production against right-handed pitchers and is a club built more around contact quality than first-inning power. On the Nationals' side of the bet, Foster Griffin gives the Reds' lineup a difficult first-inning puzzle with enough deception and pitch variety to keep Cincinnati off the board early. The combination of Burns' dominant opening-frame upside and a Nationals lineup without obvious first-inning scoring triggers makes this one of the most reliable NRFI options on Thursday's card.

NRFI Pick #3: Rockies at Pirates — No Run First Inning

12:35 PM ET | Chase Dollander vs. Mason Montgomery

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 14 4:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

PNC Park sets the stage for the third-best NRFI play on Thursday's MLB slate. On the Pittsburgh side, Mason Montgomery takes the ball for the Pirates. The left-hander's first-inning profile is built around command and deception — getting ahead in counts early and keeping hitters off-balance before they can settle into their approach. Montgomery's style typically plays well in opening frames before opposing lineups have had a chance to time his delivery and pitch sequencing. Facing a Colorado Rockies lineup that ranks as an average unit in several key stats, Montgomery has a favorable matchup to navigate a clean first inning.

For the Rockies, Chase Dollander — making his 10th appearance and third start of the 2026 season — is a young pitcher hitting his stride, bringing peak velocity and sharp command to the mound. Young starters in their third rotation turn of the season typically deliver their best early-inning sequences as their mechanics and pitch plans solidify. Facing a Pittsburgh lineup that is a heavy favorite and well-supported offensively, Dollander's motivation to be aggressive and efficient in the first inning is high — but the Pirates' lineup will be locked in and ready to attack early.

With both starters carrying first-inning profiles that favor quick, clean innings, and Colorado ranking among the poorest first-inning offensive teams in baseball in 2026, this matchup hits the core NRFI criteria.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best NRFI picks for May 14, 2026? The three best NRFI picks on Thursday are: Cubs vs. Braves (Sale vs. Brown), Nationals vs. Reds (Burns vs. Griffin), and Rockies vs. Pirates (Dollander vs. Montgomery). All available at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb.

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.