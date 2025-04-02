3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/2/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Props

The $170 million man makes his first start after bolstering his bank account earlier this week. I like Garrett Crochet to reward the Boston Red Sox for their faith.

Crochet's first start didn't go great as he finished with just four strikeouts across five innings. He did, though, lean heavily on his cutter, throwing it 48.9% of the time. That pitch had a 33.4% whiff rate on it last year, according to Baseball Savant, higher than where his four-seam fastball was at. The results should stabilize for him going forward if he keeps up this pitch mix.

Although the matchup with the Baltimore Orioles is a tough one, it's not a low-strikeout spot. Their active roster has a 23.4% strikeout rate against lefties since the start of last year. Even without Colton Cowser and Gunnar Henderson, this is a lefty-heavy lineup, so that above-average number checks out.

Altogether, I have Crochet projected for 8.40 strikeouts. Players in that range have gone over 7.5 at a 50% clip, so I'm inclined to take the plus money on the over.

Even during the season, Kyle Freeland doesn't tend to rack up massive pitch counts. He's still yet to exceed 76 pitches across spring and his one regular season start, as well. Thus, I think this number is inflated beyond where it should be.

My baseline process would lead me to project Freeland for around 85 pitches tonight. When I bump that up to 90, I get a strikeout projection of 4.21 once you consider his general form and his matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Pitchers projected around 4.21 strikeouts have gone under 4.5 at a rate of 55.9% for me, implying he should be favored to go under. And that's even with my more optimistic pitch-count number.

Maybe I'm just off on Freeland and he'll go deeper in games this year. But I'm good with that risk when the under is even money.

I took Grant Holmes' strikeout prop over back on Monday, and it didn't go great. Might as well allow the Los Angeles Dodgers to inflict even more pain.

With that said, I do think this is a low number for Bryce Elder. Although Elder didn't initially make the Atlanta Braves' starting rotation, he did make some intriguing tweaks last year. Over his final five big-league starts, he de-emphasized his sinker, leaning more on his slider and changeup, instead. Elder's sinker had just an 8.5% whiff rate, according to Baseball Savant, so any decrease there would be a positive for him. His strikeout rate in this span was 23.9%.

Even after regressing Elder's expected strikeout rate -- it was just a five-start sample, after all -- my projections still have him at 4.22 strikeouts tonight. Players in that range have gone over 3.5 at a 62.4% rate, pushing me to bet against the big bads once again and hope for better results.

