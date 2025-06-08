Mets vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The New York Mets are among the MLB teams playing on Sunday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Mets vs Rockies Game Info

New York Mets (40-24) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-51)

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and WPIX

Mets vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-260) | COL: (+215)

NYM: (-260) | COL: (+215) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-176) | COL: +1.5 (+146)

NYM: -1.5 (-176) | COL: +1.5 (+146) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tylor Megill (Mets) - 4-4, 3.77 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-5, 6.26 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Tylor Megill (4-4, 3.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Dollander (2-5, 6.26 ERA). Megill and his team are 5-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Megill's team has a record of 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 6-3-0 ATS record in Dollander's nine starts with a set spread. The Rockies are 2-6 in Dollander's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mets vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (70.6%)

Mets vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +215 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -260 favorite on the road.

Mets vs Rockies Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Mets are -176 to cover, and the Rockies are +146.

Mets vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Rockies contest on June 8 has been set at 10.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (68.2%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 8-1 when favored by -260 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 63 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 63 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 34-29-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 18.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (11-48).

Colorado has a 4-22 record (winning just 15.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 62 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-37-2).

The Rockies are 23-39-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads New York in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.580) and total hits (71) this season. He has a .298 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 17th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Alonso hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .282 and slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Juan Soto is batting .238 with a .436 slugging percentage and 31 RBI this year.

Brandon Nimmo has 10 home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up a team-high OBP (.331) and slugging percentage (.489), and leads the Rockies in hits (64, while batting .282).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Goodman heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .471 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Jordan Beck has nine doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 15 walks while batting .255. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is currently 83rd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .202 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 walks.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .200 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.

Mets vs Rockies Head to Head

6/6/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/1/2025: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330) 5/31/2025: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/30/2025: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/8/2024: 9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/7/2024: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/6/2024: 6-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/14/2024: 8-5 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-5 COL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/13/2024: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/12/2024: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

