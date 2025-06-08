Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (32-30) vs. Los Angeles Angels (29-33)

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-166) | LAA: (+140)

SEA: (-166) | LAA: (+140) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-105) | LAA: +1.5 (-114)

SEA: -1.5 (-105) | LAA: +1.5 (-114) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 0-3, 8.56 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-2, 3.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (0-3) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (2-2) will get the nod for the Angels. Kirby and his team have not covered in any of the three games with a spread he's started this season. Kirby's team has been upset in each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Anderson starts, the Angels have gone 9-3-0 against the spread. The Angels have an 8-3 record in Anderson's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (61.2%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Angels, Seattle is the favorite at -166, and Los Angeles is +140 playing at home.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Angels are -114 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -105.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

Mariners versus Angels, on June 8, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has come away with a win five times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 32 of 61 chances this season.

In 61 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 28-33-0 against the spread.

The Angels are 24-27 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.1% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 7-11 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer (38.9%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 32 times this season for a 32-29-1 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 30-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.4% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (61) this season while batting .269 with 35 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .379 and a slugging percentage of .634.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 60th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Raleigh will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 33 runs. He's batting .248 this season and slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 98th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging among qualified hitters.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.394) this season, fueled by 59 hits.

Crawford enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Jorge Polanco is batting .253 with a .299 OBP and 30 RBI for Seattle this season.

Polanco brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is hitting .211 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .264.

He ranks 152nd in batting average, 160th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Nolan Schanuel's .377 on-base percentage and .380 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .274.

Including all qualifying players, he is 48th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and eight walks while hitting .270.

Logan O'Hoppe's 47 hits pace his team.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

6/6/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/29/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/1/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/31/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/30/2024: 9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/24/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/23/2024: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/22/2024: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/14/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

